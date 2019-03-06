Services
Baca's Funeral Chapels - Deming
811 South Gold
Deming, NM 88030
575-546-9671
Memorial service
Sunday, Mar. 10, 2019
2:00 PM
Ed's acreage
Deming - Mr. Ed Mills died peacefully at his home on Thursday February 28, 2019, two weeks shy of his 79th birthday.

Admired as hard working and out-going. Ed designed and built more houses than he could recall and cultivated nearly as many friendships. He served in the marines during the cold war, was an acrobat with his bobcat, and often had us laughing heartily at his keen quips. Ed built his final home facing the floridas, surrounded by wildlife and great neighbors; it was a blessed life.

He is survived by relatives across the county and most likely reunited with his lovely wife Connie. ¡Vian con dios!

A memorial service will be held Sunday March 10, 2019 at two o'clock in the afternoon at Ed's acreage.

Entrusted to the care of Baca's Funeral Chapels. Exclusive provider for "Veterans & Family Memorial Care". To sign the online guest book or to send a card, please visit our website at www.bacasfuneralchapels.com. 811 S. Gold Ave., Deming, NM 88030. Phone: 575.546.9671
Published in Deming Headlight on Mar. 6, 2019
