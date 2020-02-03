|
|
Eleanor Smith
Deming - Eleanor Smith was born in Rochester, NY. July 31st, 1924. She passed away peacefully in Deming, NM on February 1st, 2020 She was 95. She was preceded in death by her husband Charles and son Donald. Three children (Paul of Wappingers Falls, NY, Ellen of Tucson, AZ and Glenn of Deming, NM) five grandchildren, five great - grandchildren, friends and family across the country remember her with love. Many decades of giving to others through her church and community brought happiness to so many. She will be missed greatly. A memorial for Eleanor will be held on Friday, February 7th at 10:30am at First Christian Church, 119 W. Maple St. An informal gathering will be held afterward at the fellowship hall next door. Arrangements are with Terrazas Funeral Chapels "Trusted care for the ones you love" ~ 575-546-0070. To send your condolences, visit www.terrazasfuneralchapels.com
Published in Deming Headlight from Feb. 3 to Feb. 5, 2020