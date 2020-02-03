Services
Terrazas Funeral Chapels
901 S Pearl St
Deming, NM 88030
(575) 546-0070
Memorial service
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
10:30 AM
First Christian Church
119 W. Maple St.
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Eleanor Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eleanor Smith


1924 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Eleanor Smith Obituary
Eleanor Smith

Deming - Eleanor Smith was born in Rochester, NY. July 31st, 1924. She passed away peacefully in Deming, NM on February 1st, 2020 She was 95. She was preceded in death by her husband Charles and son Donald. Three children (Paul of Wappingers Falls, NY, Ellen of Tucson, AZ and Glenn of Deming, NM) five grandchildren, five great - grandchildren, friends and family across the country remember her with love. Many decades of giving to others through her church and community brought happiness to so many. She will be missed greatly. A memorial for Eleanor will be held on Friday, February 7th at 10:30am at First Christian Church, 119 W. Maple St. An informal gathering will be held afterward at the fellowship hall next door. Arrangements are with Terrazas Funeral Chapels "Trusted care for the ones you love" ~ 575-546-0070. To send your condolences, visit www.terrazasfuneralchapels.com
Published in Deming Headlight from Feb. 3 to Feb. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Eleanor's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -