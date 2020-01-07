|
|
Ella Frances (Wilson) Dawson
Our beloved mother and grandmother, Ella Frances (Wilson) Dawson, passed away on December 21, 2019 after a 10-year battle with Alzheimer's Disease. She was 89. She is survived by her daughters Sheryl Davis, Nancy Winkle (George) and Lori Dawson; grandchildren Justin Davis, Katy Davis, Kyle Winkle (Brandi) and Jordan Winkle (Shay Bynum); and great granddaughter Ella Marie Winkle. She was pre-deceased by her great grandson, William James Winkle.
Ella mostly went by " Frances" but was also known as Mama, Mommy, Grannie, Granddawg, Grannie Frannie, Frank and Pokey. She was born in El Paso, TX, but called Deming, NM her home for 35 years. While in Deming, she cherished her sisterhood of Beta Sigma Phi sorority and was a servant leader at St. Luke's Episcopal Church. She inspired her daughters with her strong work ethic as a bookkeeper at the Deming Truck Terminal for 18 years, and later with her lunch cart duty at the Deming Public Schools as her-post retirement gig. She lived the past 15 years in Tomball, TX as daughter Lori's roommate and best friend.
She will be remembered for her stories, her pranks, and her laughter (she never met a stranger) and for her care of many friends in Deming.
We request that any donations be made to the in her honor.
Published in Deming Headlight from Jan. 7 to Jan. 8, 2020