Emilio Trujillo
Deming - Emilio Trujillo
THE LAST, LAST, LAST GOOD-BYE
May 21, 1926- April 7, 2020
Emilio Trujillo passed away on April 7 from natural causes. He endured many health issues and surgeries but would always bounce back with a twinkle in his eyes and a fantastic appetite. The title of his obituary reflects the family's sentiment that he would never die based on all the near-death experiences he endured. The family was given bad medical news after bad medical news only for him to live another year.
Emilio owned and operated his barbershop in Deming from 1950-2001 (51 years) and made Deming his home for 70 years. He is proceeded in death by his wife Mary of 67 years. He had five children, including four sons Jerry, Tony, Frank and Michael, and one daughter Betty. He had five grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.
Emilio was a master rock builder. Rock fences, flower beds, and sidewalks adorned by lush gardens of flowers, orange poppies, fruit trees, and grapevines are visible from his home on Copper Street. He also loved to fish, and the family enjoyed many meals of his favorite catch, catfish. He also enjoyed picking pinon and being out in the forest. He hunted for quail, but due to his poor aim and shooting, he rarely bagged one.
He was a WWII veteran in the Asiatic Pacific Campaign and was awarded the Army Occupation Medal World War II Victory Medal. His company occupied Japan for six months after the war to confiscate all military weapons.
The family would like to thank the staff at the Willow Manor for the love and care of his final years.
Emilio will be missed by his family and friends.
Visitation will be Sunday April 12, 2020 starting at 2 o'clock to 5 at Baca's Funeral Chapel. Graveside service will be Monday April 13, 2020 at 11 o'clock in the morning at Mountain View Cemetery with Fr. Prakasham Babu officiating. Every precaution is being made to abide by the state mandates of safe distancing.
A formal memorial service will take place this summer due to COVID-19 and will be properly announced.
Entrusted to the care of Baca's Funeral Chapels.
Published in Deming Headlight from Apr. 9 to Apr. 10, 2020