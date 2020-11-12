Emma Toney
Deming - Emma Toney, 98, longtime Deming resident entered eternal life Thursday, November 5, 2020 at Knife River Care Center in Beulah, North Dakota.
Emma was born June 5, 1922 in Minot, North Dakota to Eva and Anton Wilhelm. She moved to Oakland, California in 1943 where she met her loving husband, Herbert R. Toney. They were married on December 26, 1945 and loved each other for 63 years until his passing on February 1, 2008. Together they had two children, Carol Ann Toney and Kathy Rae Toney. Emma and Herbert moved to Seattle, Washington to make a home. Then she and Herbert and their two children moved back to Deming where they lived a life of farming. When Herbert retired in 1989, they moved into town.
Survivors include her daughter, Kathy Rae and four grandchildren, Barbara (Roy) Rios and Terri Borden both of Deming, Herbert (Traci) Borden of Kerrville, TX and David Toney of Colorado. Survivors also include four great-grandchildren, Graham (Hannah) Borden, Amanda, Garrett and Abby Borden all of Texas as well as one great-great grandchild, Brecken Alyse Borden (Graham & Hannah Borden).
Preceding her in death are her parents; husband, Herbert R. Toney; a daughter, Carol A. Toney and numerous sisters and brothers.
Due to the pandemic, there will be no services. The rite and committal and interment will take place at Mountain View Cemetery at a later date, where she will be laid to rest with immediate family in attendance.
In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made in Emma's name to Holy Family Catholic Church, 615 S. Copper St. Deming, New Mexico 88030.
