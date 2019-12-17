|
Enrique Viramontes
Deming - Enrique O. Viramontes, 87, a resident of Deming, NM entered eternal rest on Sunday, December 15, 2019 at Mimbres Memorial Hospital. Enrique was born on September 20, 1932 in Montoya, TX to Ramon Viramontes and Jovita Ortiz. Enrique Ortiz Viramontes - affectionately known as Kiki, was a well-known farmer in Luna County for many years. He was Honorably Discharged from the Army with a rank of Sergeant. After serving in the Army he moved to Rodeo, NM with his wife, Agripina (Pina). The couple relocated to Deming where Kiki began farming in the Lewis Flats area. They soon started a family and raised 6 children; Jovita, Enrique Jr., Raymond, Leticia, Alice and Patricia. Kiki was quite the prankster. He loved making people laugh with his dry sense of humor and affectionately had nicknames for everyone. Growing up, the kids and grandkids would often wake up with blue ink jewelry and mustaches; find potatoes in their pockets, have their clothes unknowingly stapled or socks stuffed in their musical instruments. He loved having fun and spending time with his grandkids in his retirement. He was an avid Dallas Cowboys Fan. Growing up he made life fun for his children while instilling a strong work ethic in them. It is said he put MacGyver to shame with his creativity and ingenuity for inventing and repairing anything. After becoming a resident of the Mimbres Memorial Nursing Home he made many friends among the staff and residents. He planted a healthy garden in the patio there and people began reaching out to him for gardening secrets. The family would love to extend a huge thank you to the staff at Mimbres Memorial Nursing Home for loving and caring for our Husband, Father, Grandfather and Great-Grandfather, your time with him did not go unrecognized and we are forever grateful for your services. He is survived by his loving wife, Agripina Viramontes; two sons, Enrique Viramontes and his wife Yoli of Deming, NM and Reymond Viramontes and his wife Courtney of Deming, NM; four daughters, Leticia Montez and her husband Albert of Deming, NM; Jovita Gonzalez and her husband Ramon of Anthony, NM; Alice Gomez and her husband Richard of El Paso, TX and Patricia Chandler and her husband Clint of Scottsdale, AZ; three sisters, Maria Elena Marin of Whittier, CA; Fatima Viramontes of Massachusetts and Carmen Lopez and her husband Lalo of El Paso, TX; fifteen grandchildren and eighteen great grandchildren. He is preceded in death by both of his parents, three brothers, Tony Viramontes, Ramon Viramontes and Pablo Viramontes; one daughter in law, Carol Viramontes and one great granddaughter, Xochitl Elena Viramontes. Rosary will be held on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at 9am at St. Ann Catholic Church with a memorial mass beginning at 9:30am with Father, Manuel Ibarra officiating. Concluding services with an inurnment will be at Mountain View cemetery. Serving as honorary pallbearers will be his grandchildren and his great grandchildren. Arrangements are with Terrazas Funeral Chapels & Crematory "Trusted care for the ones you love" ~ 575-546-0070. To send your condolences, visit www.terrazasfuneralchapels.com
