Long time Deming resident, Ernest H. Bent, passed away on 12/4/2018 at Memorial Medical Hospital, Las Cruses, New Mexico. He was born in March of 1928 to Halford and Ruth (Ormes) Bent in Battleboro, Vermont.
He is survived by his wife, Deming resident, Grace Bent, son, Rudi and wife Ingeborg of Houston, TX, daughter Evelyn R. Bent of Charleston, NH and daughter Judy and husband Derik Karson of Charleston, NH. Four grand children and many great and great-great grand children. Two sisters, Grace M. Dixon of Springtown, TX and Olive M. Sultaire of Raymond, NH along with many nieces, nephews, grand-nieces and grand-nephews.
He was proceeded in death by his parents, Halford & Ruth, two sisters, Ruth G. Bumbera and Phyllis E. Remington, his first wife Doris E. (Colburn) Bent and his beloved dog Twinkles.
He was a U.S. Army Veteran (WWII), worked for many years as a mechanic and volunteered with the Charlestown, NH Fire Department and Ambulance. Also with the Sun Valley Volunteer Fire Department and Cooks Peak Fire Department in Deming, NM. He enjoyed camping, race car driving, but his most loved activity was square dancing, he dance at Morgan Hall regularly. He was also an avid Rock Hound and member of the Deming Gem & Mineral Society.
He will be greatly missed. No services will be held, cremation, Baca's Funeral Chapels of Deming. If you wish to honor Ernest, donations may be made to a in his name.
Published in Deming Headlight on Feb. 15, 2019