Ernestina G. Jimenez
Deming - Ernestina G Jimenez passed away on Friday May 1st, 2020 at the age of 66. Ernestina was born on September 9th, 1953 in Hatch, NM to parents Tony and Angelita Garcia. She was raised in Deming and after getting married to Frank M. Jimenez they made their home in Lordsburg. Together they had four children - 2 sons Frank Jr & Anthony, 2 daughters Julie & Lisa. Ernestina had 10 grandchildren Angel Jimenez, Paul Gabriel Lopez, Kylie, Christian & Aja De La O, Jaycee & Zeke Jacquez, Kayla & Little Anthony Jimenez and GiGi Ramirez. She also had numerous nephews & nieces whom she loved very much. Ernestina never forgot a birthday and always make sure to call and talk. She loved planting, watching her hummingbirds, sunsets, her dogs and spending time with her family especially her grandkids.
Ernestina is survived by her husband of 47 years Frank Jimenez of Lordsburg. Sons Frank Jimenez Jr of Lordsburg & Anthony Jimenez of Silver City, Daughters Julie Jimenez of Lordsburg & Lisa Jimenez of Sunny Side, WA. Brother Andy (Pauline) Garcia of Deming. Sisters Espie Sanchez of Deming, Lupe (Sam) Arredondo of Las Cruces. Other siblings include Jerry, Trini, Lisa, Rosalia & Eric Garcia. She is preceded in death by her parents and a brother Tony Garcia.
A graveside service will be Friday May 8, 2020 at 12:15 pm at Mt. View Cemetery in Deming with Fr. Manuel F. Ibarra officiating. Due to the Covid Virus social distancing requirements will be in effect.
Pallbearers will be Angel Jimenez, Paul Gabriel Lopez, Christian De La O, Zeke Jacquez, Adrian Armendariz & Jesus Sanchez. Honorary pallbearers will be Luis Sanchez, Tim Arredondo, Narciso Lucero, Anthony Ramirez & Jason Garcia.
Published in Deming Headlight from May 4 to May 6, 2020