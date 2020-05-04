Services
Baca's Funeral Chapels - Deming
811 South Gold
Deming, NM 88030
575-546-9671
Graveside service
Friday, May 8, 2020
12:15 PM
Mt. View Cemetery
Deming, NM
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ernestina Jimenez
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ernestina G. Jimenez


1953 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ernestina G. Jimenez Obituary
Ernestina G. Jimenez

Deming - Ernestina G Jimenez passed away on Friday May 1st, 2020 at the age of 66. Ernestina was born on September 9th, 1953 in Hatch, NM to parents Tony and Angelita Garcia. She was raised in Deming and after getting married to Frank M. Jimenez they made their home in Lordsburg. Together they had four children - 2 sons Frank Jr & Anthony, 2 daughters Julie & Lisa. Ernestina had 10 grandchildren Angel Jimenez, Paul Gabriel Lopez, Kylie, Christian & Aja De La O, Jaycee & Zeke Jacquez, Kayla & Little Anthony Jimenez and GiGi Ramirez. She also had numerous nephews & nieces whom she loved very much. Ernestina never forgot a birthday and always make sure to call and talk. She loved planting, watching her hummingbirds, sunsets, her dogs and spending time with her family especially her grandkids.

Ernestina is survived by her husband of 47 years Frank Jimenez of Lordsburg. Sons Frank Jimenez Jr of Lordsburg & Anthony Jimenez of Silver City, Daughters Julie Jimenez of Lordsburg & Lisa Jimenez of Sunny Side, WA. Brother Andy (Pauline) Garcia of Deming. Sisters Espie Sanchez of Deming, Lupe (Sam) Arredondo of Las Cruces. Other siblings include Jerry, Trini, Lisa, Rosalia & Eric Garcia. She is preceded in death by her parents and a brother Tony Garcia.

A graveside service will be Friday May 8, 2020 at 12:15 pm at Mt. View Cemetery in Deming with Fr. Manuel F. Ibarra officiating. Due to the Covid Virus social distancing requirements will be in effect.

Pallbearers will be Angel Jimenez, Paul Gabriel Lopez, Christian De La O, Zeke Jacquez, Adrian Armendariz & Jesus Sanchez. Honorary pallbearers will be Luis Sanchez, Tim Arredondo, Narciso Lucero, Anthony Ramirez & Jason Garcia.
Published in Deming Headlight from May 4 to May 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ernestina's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Baca's Funeral Chapels - Deming
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -