|
|
Ernestina Garcia Saenz, 85, a longtime resident of Deming, NM was called home to be with Jesus on Tuesday April 2, 2019 in Glendale, AZ. She passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving family.
The Holy Rosary will be recited by Patricia Leyba on Saturday, April 27 at 9:30 a.m. followed by a Memorial Mass at St. Ann's Catholic Church with Celebrant Fr. Manuel Ibarra. Inurnment will take place at Mountain View Cemetery immediately following the Mass.
Ernestina was born in Hatch, NM on January 4, 1934 to Jose Orozco Garcia and Josefina Arrey Garcia and moved to Deming in 1948. She was an inspiration to everyone. She had an unwavering faith, and a giving and loving heart. She will forever be missed. She loved to cook, bake and dance. She was a member of St. Ann's Catholic Church.
She is survived her daughters Theresa Baeza of Albuquerque, NM Genevieve Carreon, Elma Banuelos (Armando) and Jenny Saenz, of Deming, NM and sons Sammy Saenz, Sr. (Josie) of Glendale, AZ, Chris Saenz (Sylvia) of El Paso, TX, Gabriel Saenz, Michael Saenz (Marla) of Deming, NM and Eric Saenz, (Valerie) of Buckeye, AZ; and siblings Johnny Garcia, Frank Garcia, Guadalupe Sanchez and Bertha Garcia. 40 grandchildren, 44 great grandchildren, and 7 great great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband Enrique T Saenz, Jr, sons Enrique T Saenz, III, Robert G Saenz, daughter-in-law Barbara Maynes Saenz, grandsons Michael Davalos, Benjamin Saenz and brothers Joe A Garcia and Tony A Garcia.
Published in Deming Headlight on Apr. 24, 2019