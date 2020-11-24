Esteban "Steve" Pacheco
Deming - Esteban "Steve" Pacheco, 60, went to be with the Lord, Monday, November 9, 2020, at Memorial Medical Center, Las Cruces, NM.
Steve was born June 1960, in Deming, to Juan and Pilar Pacheco. He was the youngest of thirteen children. In December of 1981 he married Stephanie Madrid. They were married for 39 years. Steve always had a smile on his face. He had a lot of love in him and shared it with everyone. He enjoyed spending time with family, making the grandkids laugh, and caring for his horses.
He is survived by his wife, Stephanie Pacheco; two sons, Anthony Pacheco and Jennifer Flygare of Chandler, AZ and Kris Pacheco and his wife Victoria of Deming, NM; one daughter, Jennifer Morris and her husband Eric of Abilene, TX; five grandchildren; four brothers, Eddie Pacheco and his wife Clorinda, Johnny Pacheco and his wife Maria, Freddie Pacheco and his wife Natalia and Robert Pacheco and his wife Linda all of Deming; three sisters, Soledad Pallares of Chandler, AZ, Rosa Tapia and her husband Gilbert and Belen Pacheco and her husband John Nemec of Deming.
He is preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Sammy and Richard Pacheco; three sisters, Margaret Amaya, Dolores and Christina Pacheco.
Services will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, December 4, 2020, at CitiLife Church with Pastor Cesar officiating. Due to COVID-19 restrictions only immediate family will be in attendance, join virtually at CitiLife Church on Facebook. Concluding services and interment will follow at Mountain View Cemetery.
