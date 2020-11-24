1/1
Esteban "Steve" Pacheco
1960 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Esteban's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Esteban "Steve" Pacheco

Deming - Esteban "Steve" Pacheco, 60, went to be with the Lord, Monday, November 9, 2020, at Memorial Medical Center, Las Cruces, NM.

Steve was born June 1960, in Deming, to Juan and Pilar Pacheco. He was the youngest of thirteen children. In December of 1981 he married Stephanie Madrid. They were married for 39 years. Steve always had a smile on his face. He had a lot of love in him and shared it with everyone. He enjoyed spending time with family, making the grandkids laugh, and caring for his horses.

He is survived by his wife, Stephanie Pacheco; two sons, Anthony Pacheco and Jennifer Flygare of Chandler, AZ and Kris Pacheco and his wife Victoria of Deming, NM; one daughter, Jennifer Morris and her husband Eric of Abilene, TX; five grandchildren; four brothers, Eddie Pacheco and his wife Clorinda, Johnny Pacheco and his wife Maria, Freddie Pacheco and his wife Natalia and Robert Pacheco and his wife Linda all of Deming; three sisters, Soledad Pallares of Chandler, AZ, Rosa Tapia and her husband Gilbert and Belen Pacheco and her husband John Nemec of Deming.

He is preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Sammy and Richard Pacheco; three sisters, Margaret Amaya, Dolores and Christina Pacheco.

Services will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, December 4, 2020, at CitiLife Church with Pastor Cesar officiating. Due to COVID-19 restrictions only immediate family will be in attendance, join virtually at CitiLife Church on Facebook. Concluding services and interment will follow at Mountain View Cemetery.

Entrusted to the care of Baca's Funeral Chapels. To sign the online guest book or to send a card, please visit our website at www.bacasfuneralchapels.com. 811 S. Gold Ave., Deming, NM 88030. Phone: 575.546.9671






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Deming Headlight from Nov. 24 to Nov. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
4
Service
02:00 PM
CitiLife Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Baca's Funeral Chapels - Deming
811 South Gold
Deming, NM 88030
575-546-9671
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by DemingHeadlight.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved