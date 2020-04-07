|
Eual "Red" G. Melton
Deming - Eual (Red) Melton, 89, long time resident of Deming, New Mexico, passed away from natural causes on Friday, April 3, 2020 at Desert Peaks Assisted Living and Memory Care Community in Las Cruces, NM, surrounded by his wife and loving Care-Givers.
Mr. Melton was born in Ada, Oklahoma on May 11, 1930 to George and Emily Sue Melton and was the youngest of six siblings. Red served in the Army, retired from El Paso Natural Gas Company, and was involved in many community activities. His love for animals was an everyday part of his life, but mostly his love for horses. Red believed and trusted his Lord and Savior wholeheartedly.
For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth on him should not perish, but have eternal life. John 3:16
Red is survived by his wife, Anita of 67 years; 3 daughters, Deniece May, Karen Bonner and Pam Frey, along with grand-children, great-grandchildren, and nieces and nephews.
Preceding him in death are his parents and 6 siblings.
The family would like to Thank Desert Peaks and Amber Care Hospice of Las Cruces for the love and care they gave Red everyday till the sweet end of his days here on earth.
Burial services are Graveside with only immediate family.
Mountain View Cemetery in Deming, NM.
Published in Deming Headlight from Apr. 7 to Apr. 8, 2020