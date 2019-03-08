|
|
Eva C. Tarazon
Deming - Eva C. Tarazon, 89, a resident of Deming, NM entered eternal rest on Tuesday, March 5, 2019 at Casa Del Sol Center in Las Cruces, NM. Eva was born on August 9, 1929 in Globe, AZ to Bernardo Caballero and Macaria Holguin. She is survived by two daughters, Evelyn Bramer and her husband Rodney of Virginia and Sandra Melchor and her husband Ralph Rodriguez of Las Cruces, NM; two grandsons, Mikal Justmann and his wife Penny and Corbin Gravois and his wife Julia and three great grandchildren, Wesley, Keenan and Rivers Justmann. She is preceded in death by both of her parents and her husband, Michael Tarazon. A funeral mass will be held on Friday, March 8, 2019 at St. Ann Catholic Church with father, Manuel Ibarra officiating. Concluding services with an interment will be at Mountain View cemetery. Serving as pallbearers will be Jimmy Garcia, Mikal Justmann, Corbin Gravois, Wesley Justmann, Ralph Rodriguez and Hugo Figueroa. Arrangements are with Terrazas Funeral Chapels "Trusted care for the ones you love" ~ 575-546-0070. To send your condolences, visit www.terrazasfuneralchapels.com
Published in Deming Headlight on Mar. 8, 2019