Services
Terrazas Funeral Chapels
901 S Pearl St
Deming, NM 88030
(575) 546-0070
Funeral Mass
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
St. Ann Catholic Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Eva Tarazon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eva C. Tarazon


1929 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Eva C. Tarazon Obituary
Eva C. Tarazon

Deming - Eva C. Tarazon, 89, a resident of Deming, NM entered eternal rest on Tuesday, March 5, 2019 at Casa Del Sol Center in Las Cruces, NM. Eva was born on August 9, 1929 in Globe, AZ to Bernardo Caballero and Macaria Holguin. She is survived by two daughters, Evelyn Bramer and her husband Rodney of Virginia and Sandra Melchor and her husband Ralph Rodriguez of Las Cruces, NM; two grandsons, Mikal Justmann and his wife Penny and Corbin Gravois and his wife Julia and three great grandchildren, Wesley, Keenan and Rivers Justmann. She is preceded in death by both of her parents and her husband, Michael Tarazon. A funeral mass will be held on Friday, March 8, 2019 at St. Ann Catholic Church with father, Manuel Ibarra officiating. Concluding services with an interment will be at Mountain View cemetery. Serving as pallbearers will be Jimmy Garcia, Mikal Justmann, Corbin Gravois, Wesley Justmann, Ralph Rodriguez and Hugo Figueroa. Arrangements are with Terrazas Funeral Chapels "Trusted care for the ones you love" ~ 575-546-0070. To send your condolences, visit www.terrazasfuneralchapels.com
Published in Deming Headlight on Mar. 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now