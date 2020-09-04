1/2
Eva Tinney
Eva Tinney

- - Eva Tinney passed away peacefully on August 31, 2020 at Chandler Regional Hospital, Chandler, AZ. She was 74. She raised 3 daughters in Deming, NM and later owned/operated Eva's Magic Salon in Elephant Butte, NM. Fishing, gardening and country dancing were some of her favorite pastimes. She enjoyed cooking and her homemade salsa was said to be the best for miles around! She relocated to AZ in 2019 for medical reasons and was a favorite among the staff. She had a wonderful sense of humor, always maintained a positive attitude and was loved by all that knew her.

She is survived by her daughters Cyndi (Patrick) Rickman, Jeannie (Bill) Jacka, and

Sonya (Shane) Montoya; grandchildren Tess (Mike) Almoney, Kristyl (Rick) Tinney, Jared (Kayla) Tinney, Kyndrah (Lane) Dale; great-grandchildren Avery LaVrae, Ernie, Kellan, Mason, Adelyn and Sage.

She was a wonderful Mom, mentor, and friend who loved her family above all else and will forever be deeply missed.

A private celebration of her life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Donation Processing - The Michael J. Fox Foundation - P.O. Box 5014 - Hagerstown, MD 21741-5014 or https://www.michaeljfox.org/donate




Published in Deming Headlight from Sep. 4 to Sep. 9, 2020.
