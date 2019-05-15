|
Fernando Gutierrez Calderon
Deming - Fernando Gutierrez Calderon, 41, a resident of Deming, NM entered eternal rest on Friday, May 10, 2019 at his residence. Fernando was born on August 11, 1977 to Isidro Calderon and Guadalupe Gutierrez in Deming, NM. He is survived by both of his parents; two brothers, Robert Acosta and his wife Jaynie Perez of Deming, NM and Steven Calderon; two sisters, Amorette Calderon and Monique Calderon and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. Visitation will be on Thursday, May 16, 2019 from 11:30am-12pm with the holy rosary beginning at 12pm at Terrazas Funeral Chapel with Maria S. Lozano officiating. Funeral mass will then begin at 1pm at St. Ann Catholic Church with Father, Alejandro Reyes officiating. Cremation will then take place at Terrazas Crematory. An inurnment will then be on Friday, May 17, 2019 at 2pm at Mountain View Cemetery. Serving as pallbearers are Richard Argant, Salvador Gutierrez Jr., Miguel A. Hernandez, Roberto M. Acosta, Josafat Ballinas and David Gutierrez. Arrangements are with Terrazas Funeral Chapels & Crematory "Trusted care for the ones you love" ~ 575-546-0070. To send your condolences, visit www.terrazasfuneralchapels.com
Published in Deming Headlight on May 15, 2019