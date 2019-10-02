|
|
Flossie Irene Pollock
Deming - FLOSSIE IRENE (PHILLIPS) POLLOCK, 82, resident of Deming passed away Friday September 27, 2019. No services will be held and cremation will take place at Baca's Mimbres Crematory. Inurnment will be at Ft. Bayard National Cemetery with her husband Bill.
Flossie was born December 10, 1936 in Clark County, Illinois to Daniel Phillips and Edna (Thompson) Phillips. She was the eldest of six children. Harley Allen who died in infancy, Douglas of Texas, Lois Tharp (Ron) of Deming, Bruce preceded her in death, and Daniel Jr. (Pat) of Indiana.
Flossie loved children and had six. Bill Jr. (Cindy) of Columbus, Wanda of Oklahoma, Daniel of El Paso, Diana of Deming, Andrea of Las Cruces, and Sharon (Sam) of Deming. She raised 3 of her 18 grandchildren and was raising 3 of her 42 great grandchildren when the Lord called her home.
In their 55 years of marriage she and her husband Bill lived in many places but New Mexico was her home. She and Bill were married April 26, 1954 and he preceded her in death on April 7, 2011. Flossie loved to drive and enjoyed the years she drove "Fire Busses" transporting firefighters to fires like the one in Los Alamos in 2000. She also drove city busses in Roswell for several years. She drove the bus for the handicapped and enjoyed visiting with her passengers. Waitressing was another job she enjoyed because she could visit with her regulars and many strangers just passing through. She and Bill are off on another adventure but she will be missed by her family and many friends.
Entrusted to the care of Baca's Funeral Chapels and Mimbres Crematory. Exclusive provider for "Veterans & Family Memorial Care". To sign the online guest book or to send a card, please visit our website at www.bacasfuneralchapels.com. 811 S. Gold Ave., Deming, NM 88030. Phone: 575.546.9671
Published in Deming Headlight on Oct. 2, 2019