1/1
Francis Duane (Frank) Bernier
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Francis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Francis (Frank) Duane Bernier

Deming - Francis (Frank) Duane Bernier, a charter member of Mount Calvary Baptist Church in Deming, NM, passed away on Saturday August 8th, 2020 at the age of 80.

Frank retired from Mare Island Naval Shipyard in Vallejo, CA after 27 years of service and has resided in Deming since 2006. He is survived by his two children, Jonathan D. Bernier and Tracy I. (Bernier) Wagner; 4 grandchildren, and 4 great-grandchildren.

Memorial service to be held at Mount Calvary Baptist Church, 2455 Hatch Hwy. NE, Deming, NM 88030 on Saturday, Aug. 15th, 2020 at 10:00 am. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Mount Calvary Baptist Church in memory of Frank.

Entrusted to the care of Baca's Funeral Chapels. Exclusive provider for "Veterans & Family Memorial Care". To sign the online guest book or to send a card, please visit our website at www.bacasfuneralchapels.com.

811 S. Gold Ave., Deming, NM 88030. Phone: 575.546.9671






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Deming Headlight from Aug. 11 to Aug. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
15
Memorial service
10:00 AM
Mount Calvary Baptist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Baca's Funeral Chapels - Deming
811 South Gold
Deming, NM 88030
575-546-9671
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by DemingHeadlight.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved