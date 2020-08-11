Francis (Frank) Duane Bernier
Deming - Francis (Frank) Duane Bernier, a charter member of Mount Calvary Baptist Church in Deming, NM, passed away on Saturday August 8th, 2020 at the age of 80.
Frank retired from Mare Island Naval Shipyard in Vallejo, CA after 27 years of service and has resided in Deming since 2006. He is survived by his two children, Jonathan D. Bernier and Tracy I. (Bernier) Wagner; 4 grandchildren, and 4 great-grandchildren.
Memorial service to be held at Mount Calvary Baptist Church, 2455 Hatch Hwy. NE, Deming, NM 88030 on Saturday, Aug. 15th, 2020 at 10:00 am. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Mount Calvary Baptist Church in memory of Frank.
Entrusted to the care of Baca's Funeral Chapels. Exclusive provider for "Veterans & Family Memorial Care". To sign the online guest book or to send a card, please visit our website at www.bacasfuneralchapels.com
.
811 S. Gold Ave., Deming, NM 88030. Phone: 575.546.9671