Services
Terrazas Funeral Chapels
1 Fort Bayard Rd
Santa Clara, NM 88026
(505) 537-0777
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Terrazas Funeral Chapels
1 Fort Bayard Rd
Santa Clara, NM 88026
Funeral service
Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019
12:00 PM
Terrazas Funeral Chapels
1 Fort Bayard Rd
Santa Clara, NM 88026
Francisco Oseas Quintanilla Jr., 82, a resident of Silver City, NM entered eternal rest Thursday, February 14, 2019 at his residence surrounded by his family. He was born February 18, 1936 in Los Angeles, CA to Francisco Quintanilla Sr and Estella Murillo Quintanilla. Mr. Quintanilla proudly served his country with the U.S. Army. He is survived by his loving wife, Sara C. Quintanilla of the family home; one son, Francisco Quintanilla III of Los Angeles, CA; three daughters, Gina Avila and husband Ruben of Lavern, CA; Denise Fry and husband Paul of Thousand Oaks, CA; Sara Quintanilla; four grandchildren, Adam, Brandy, Savannah, and Lauren; one great grandson, Vinny; one sister, Orpha Myers of South Gate, CA. He was preceded in death by his parents, five sisters, Esther Quintanilla, Evangeline Flores, Helen Moreno, Alice Rodriguez, and Rachael Quintanilla. Visitation will be Wednesday, February 20 from 11-12noon with the funeral service to begin at 12noon at Terrazas Funeral Chapels with Pastor Joseph Gros. Concluding service and interment will follow with full military honors at Fort Bayard National Cemetery. Arrangements are with Terrazas Funeral Chapels "Trusted care for the ones you love" ~ 575-537-0777. To send condolences, visit www.terrazasfuneralchapel.com.
Published in Deming Headlight on Feb. 20, 2019
