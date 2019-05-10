|
|
Frank R. Brown
Deming -
Frank Brown of Deming, New Mexico was called Home May 5, 2019 at the age of 93. He was born March 5, 1926 in Minneola, Kansas, the youngest of 8 children. After being raised on a farm, he enlisted in the army at the age of 17 and bravely served our country in WWII proudly. He was injured during a battle in the Vosges Mountains, which are between France and Germany and then was honorably discharged having received the Purple Heart and Bronze Star. After his service, he traveled to the north pacific where he built houses with his brother. Eventually he made his way to Australia where he worked the opal mines and ultimately met his wife, Jean Matten. Frank and Jean were married in 1968 and had two children. The family eventually settled in Deming in 1975, which he called home for the remainder of his days. Frank worked various jobs throughout his life, but his most rewarding "job" was sharing his love for his Lord and Savior Jesus with anyone all that he encountered. Frank was preceded in death by his beloved wife in 2007 and is survived by his 2 children, James (Maria) of San Diego CA and Meredith (Eric) of Cheyenne WY and one grandchild, Jaden also of Cheyenne WY.
The family will be celebrating Frank's life Friday, May 10 at the La Fonda Restaurant starting at 4 pm. Please join us for sharing memories.
Published in Deming Headlight on May 10, 2019