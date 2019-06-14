|
|
In Loving Memory of
Fred Barrio Estrada
05/18/54 - 06/19/18
It's been one year since my dad has passed. Let us say goodbye to a wonderful person. He has been a good father, grandfather, and friend to all of us, and he will be dearly missed.
His was a life led to the fullest and he was able to make a difference in many people's lives. He will be forever present in our hearts and memories, and I know he will shine on us from heaven, positive, smiling and joyful, like he was here on earth. Nobody is without sin, and the opportunity we are given to make changes in our lives is a gift, he utilized the gift given by our Lord Jesus. Dad, I will never forget you, your wisdom, your jokes, the way you walked, all the times we had. Our hearts are broken, but I know we'll meet again. Until then, I Love you.
Even in despair I know
That every tear I shed,
Would grieve the heart that loved me so,
So I will try to smile instead.
Donald, Michelle, Dionna and Christine Anstedt would like to thank everyone who helped our family last year. It was unexpected, and we came from out-of-state so these people pulled through and made a hard time much easier.
Letty Barraza, by my side always, Lola Robles, by my side always, Las Cruces First Church, Pastor James and Lara Gildon, Jesus Morales, La Fonda Restaurant, Olie Grado, your generosity is so amazing and rare, Eagles Club 4038, Eagle Riders FOE 4038, Deming Riders, Eydie Olivas Ervine - thank you for all the food, so generous
Margo Figueroa Hernandez
Published in Deming Headlight on June 14, 2019