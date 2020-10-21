Fred De La O Jr.
Deming - October 19, 2020 Fred C. De La O Jr. passed away in his home surrounded by his family. Freddy was born on January 14, 1938 in Gallup, NM to Fred Samora De La O and Guadalupe Chavez. When pictured at the age of 8 years old with a hat from an officer it was clear his life was meant for public service in law enforcement. He graduated from Hot Springs High School 1955 served in the army of the United States. He attended /Western New Mexico University and the Magistrate Judicial College at the University of New Mexico. He was elected to the Legion of Valour by the American Federation of Police in 1970. Fred started his law enforcement career in 1959 where he served as a Luna County dispatcher, deputy sheriff, Deming police officer, chief deputy sheriff, sheriff and Magistrate Judge for a total of 32 years. He married Margarita A. Maynes and had 4 children. His children remember people always knocking on the door day or night, and Fred always spoke to them giving advice. There are so many stories of times when he intervened and people swore that he saved their lives. Fred believed in treating people as equals and always said "never believe you are better than anyone else." Fred loved horses, horseback riding, gardening, outdoor activities, boxing and karate. In boxing he exceled with Golden Glove boxing and lightweight championship. Our father was very determined and strict and hard working. His values have been handed down to his children and they will continue his legacy. He is survived by one son, Fred R. De La O and his wife Annabelle of Las Cruces, NM; five daughters, Patricia De La O of Deming, NM; Felicia De La O of Deming, NM; Sabina De La O Hervol of Deming, NM; Barbara Williams of Deming, NM; Opal Williams and her companion Paul Valenzuela of Deming, NM; one brother, Manuel De La O of St. Charles, MO; ten grandchildren and three great grandchildren. He is preceded in death by both of his parents and one sister, Martha Jasso. Visitation will be on Friday, October 23, 2020 from 4-6pm at Holy Family Catholic Church with Elia Holguin officiating. Funeral mass will be on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at 10am at Holy Family Catholic Church with Father, Prakasham Babu and Father, Manuel Ibarra officiating. Concluding services with an interment will be at Mountain View Cemetery. Serving as pallbearers are Luna County Deputies. Arrangements are with Terrazas Funeral Chapels "Trusted care for the ones you love" ~ 575-546-0070. To send your condolences visit, www.terrazasfuneralchapel.com