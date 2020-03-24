|
Dr. Gary W. Hartley
Boone, NC - Dr. Gary W. Hartley, 80, from Boone, NC, passed away peacefully at Amber Care Hospice in Deming, NM on March 19, 2020. Dr. Hartley was born in Watauga County, NC and grew up in Boone and south Florida. While in high school, he developed an interest in amateur (ham) radio, becoming licensed with callsign K4HTV in 1956. This was a hobby he engaged in throughout his life, finally attaining an Extra class license in 2002.
He attended Wingate College and Carson Newman University. After serving in the Army and on the Highway Patrol, Dr. Hartley had a long career as a middle school teacher in Caldwell County, NC. After retiring from teaching, Dr. Hartley pursued his interest in archaeology and history of the old west. Beginning in 1993, he moved to Deming, NM. He spent over 20 years researching the history of the settlers' trails and identifying forgotten and obscured gravesites. He traveled throughout America's desert southwest, gathering information for his research. When he would return home to Deming, he would share his finds and stories with his close friends, Randy McCowan and his wife Sally, both of Deming.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Roscoe J. Hartley and Ruby W. Hartley, his wife Doris, his son, Robin, his brother James R. Hartley, and his sister Elaine Jolly. Gary is survived by two foster sons and their families: Gary Beane of Lenoir, NC and his son Trevor; and Chris Clawson of Hampton, TN and his wife Angela and their two sons, Christopher and Dallas. In addition, he is survived by: two nephews, Scott Ferwerda and Eric Hartley; one niece, Heather Hartley; and several cousins.
Due to concerns about the Coronavirus, services for Dr. Hartley will be limited to family only. Burial will take place on Saturday, March 28 at Mount Lawn Cemetery in Boone, NC.
A memorial service for Dr. Hartley will be held in Deming at a later time.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Gary's honor to PKD Foundation.
Published in Deming Headlight from Mar. 24 to Mar. 27, 2020