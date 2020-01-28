|
Gene "Jimmy" D. Flores
Deming - Our beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend, GENE "JIMMY" D. FLORES, age 82, of Deming left his dwelling place on earth and entered eternal life to be with his heavenly Father on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at Mountain View Regional Medical Center surrounded by his loving family. He was born February 23, 1937 in Deming to Estevan D. Flores and Marta Ordonez Diaz. "Jimmy" as he was fondly known to his family and friends retired as a Custodian from the Deming Public Schools and was an active member of the Deming Senior Center. He was a communicant of Holy Family Catholic Church.
Those left to mourn his passing include his loving wife, Maria Arroyos Flores of the family home; a son, Richard Flores (Tina); two daughters, Rosa Baeza (Eddie), Norma Vasquez (Mike Green) all of Deming; four brothers, Bobby Flores of Deming, Steve Flores of El Paso, TX, Nasario and Lionel Flores both of Las Cruces; a sister, Lola McGranahan of Little Rock, TX. Other survivors include thirteen grandchildren, Amanda Grogan, Jimbo and Ryan Vasquez, Britany Guillen, Bianca Baeza, Jason Martinez, Corina Moreno, Amy, Roy, Fabian, and Jonathan Flores, Alex Venzor, and Kayla Sanchez, as well as nine great grandchildren and a beloved niece, Martha Flores. He was preceded in death by his parents; a grandson, Ricardo "Dee" Flores, and his best friend, Bill Miller.
At Mr. Flores' request cremation will take place and a Memorial Mass will be held Thursday, January 30, 2020 at 11 AM in Holy Family Catholic Church, 615 S. Copper with Reverend Manuel Ibarra officiating. Inurnment of Cremains will take place at a later date.
Entrusted to the care of Baca's Funeral Chapels of Las Cruces, 527-2222 Your exclusive providers for "Veterans and Family Memorial Care." For online condolences logon to www.bacasfuneralchapelslascruces.com
Published in Deming Headlight from Jan. 28 to Jan. 29, 2020