George T. Reynolds, Sr.
- - 1940-2019 -- GEORGE T. REYNOLDS, SR. (Age 78) surrounded by his loving family and friends went home to be placed in God's hands on Thursday, June 6, 2019. He was born on July 10, 1940, in Ashland, OH, to his parents Erma McCarty Reynolds and Thomas Reynolds, Sr. George, "Grandpa George", or "Georgie" as he was fondly known, was a US Navy veteran having enlisted in the Navy in Mansfield, OH as a Seaman Recruit on January 28, 1960. After completing his initial Recruit Training George served his country from 1960-1964 during the beginnings of the Vietnam Conflict onboard the USS Valley Forge (LPH-8) homeported in Norfolk, VA. George provided countless hours of aircrew deck support throughout his time as an Aviation Structural Mechanic (AMS) during several foreign and at sea periods before being discharged honorably from Active Duty service on January 24, 1964. He always wore his US Navy Veteran hat wherever he went and continued to be a patriot to the country he loved. After George was discharged from active service, he moved to New Mexico, and settled in Deming, NM where he resided with his wife Nellie for the last 40 years. While living in Las Cruces and Deming, NM, George and Nellie owned a small business furniture store, managed residential apartment properties, and worked in construction, metal work, and carpentry up until his passing in June 2019. George was always good with his hands and made lots of wood crafting and golfing items that as a hobby he loved to do so much. George was an avid golfer, hunter, and gardener, and always had his children or a grandkid or two to tag along. George was a lifelong member of the American Legion and Elks Club in Deming, NM, and donated time and money to those organizations whenever he could. He was truly a "Gentle Giant" with a jolly laugh revered by all and he will be sorely missed.
Survivors include his wife, Nellie Reynolds; two sons, George T. Reynolds, Jr. and Tim Reynolds; five step children, Sylvia Bailey Zamora, Edwina Hamilton, Norman Zamora, Anthony Zamora, and Jonell Zamora; three sisters, Beverly Barber, Sheila Hansen, and Joyce Frank; one brother, Ronald Reynolds as well as 33 grandchildren, 47 great-grandchildren, and 3 great-great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, Erma McCarty Reynolds and Thomas Reynolds, Sr., his sister Patty Reynolds, and his brother Thomas Reynolds, Jr.
A memorial service will be held on Friday July 5th at 1:00pm at the Redeemer Lutheran Church 600 W Florida St Deming, NM 88030
Donations in lieu of flowers can be sent to 2629 Cody Circle Las Cruces, NM 88011
Published in Deming Headlight on June 28, 2019