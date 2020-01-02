|
In memory of Gerald (Jerry) Anderson.
The family of the late Gerald (Jerry) Anderson wish to express our deep appreciation to those who have offered such kindness, support and messages of sympathy and comfort in our bereavement in his passing on Christmas Eve, Dec. 24, 2019. We would like to express our sincere thanks and appreciation. Your many acts of kindness, sympathy, cards, food and flowers continue to be a great
comfort to us in our time of sorrow.
We also send our utmost gratitude and appreciation to Mr. Luis Terrazas and wonderful staff at the Terrazas Funeral Chapel in Deming. Mike and Sandra Miranda and Jim and Annette Warzinski and many others for coordinating and assisting with the funeral services and events. We are grateful to the City of Deming Police Department, City of Deming Code Enforcement, and the New Mexico State Police for the funeral procession escort. Luna County for their assistance. Our deep gratitude and thanks to the Marine Corps League Gaffney-Oglesby Detachment #1328 and the United States Navy Ceremonial Guardsmen from White Sands Missile Range for the spectacular Honor Guard Detail and Taps.
The ER and ICU Doctors and
Staff at the Memorial Hospital in Deming, NM and
Mountain View Medical Center in Las Cruces,
Thank you for your prayers as we walk through this valley of the shadow.
The family of the late
Gerald (Jerry) Anderson
