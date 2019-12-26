|
Gerald Eugene Anderson (Jerry)
Deming - Gerald Eugene Anderson (Jerry), 85, peacefully joined our Lord and Savior surrounded by his close loving family and friends on Tuesday, December 24, 2019 at the Mountain View Medical Center following a brief illness. He was born in Lisbon, Ohio on November 18, 1934, to Earnest and Ellen (Taylor) Anderson. He leaves his beloved wife of 48 years, Leone Anderson who he loved and adored, they were married September 25, 1971. He also leaves behind his daughters, Deedra Bryan and husband Mike, Deborah Laws and husband Tom, Sharon Higdon, Keely Sheehy and husband Jim, Jeanette Davis and husband Donovan, Tina Raines and husband Carl; his son, Jerry Anderson and wife Sandra. Along with his cherished Grandchildren Erin Grimes and husband Adam, Ashley Montenegro and husband Augie, Hanna Guerrero and husband Josh, Jonathan Bryan, Brittany Smith and husband Ryan, Aubrey Proctor and husband Cody, Harrison Davis, Haleigh Davis-Nabers and husband Christopher, Tyler Davis, Charlene Sheehy, Meagan Sheey, James Sheehy, Charles Raines, Kandice Martinez and husband Josh, Jaryd Anderson, Dallas Anderson; 24 Great Grandchildren. His sister Shirley Yoemens of Sebring, Ohio and many nieces, nephews and close family members and friends. He was proceeded in death by his first wife of 16 years Charlotte, his sisters Agnes, Margaret, Pauline and his brother Earl; also by his infant son, Earnest and grandson Kernan Bryan. Jerry was born and raised in Lisbon, Ohio. Jerry joined the Navy immediately following High School and served on the aircraft carrier USS Wasp during the Korean War, then he and Charlotte with a young daughter Deedra moved to New Mexico in 1956 where he remained a lifelong resident. He worked for El Paso Natural Gas Company where he started at the Wingate station in Gallup in 1957, then went to the Monument station in Hobbs and moved to Deming Station in 1966 where he remained until he retired in 1990. Jerry gave his life to the Lord and was baptized at the Ninth St Church of Christ on July 7, 1971 by Leone's father Leon (Papa) Hurst. He served as Treasurer for the Ninth Church of Christ for over 30 years. He also served as Luna County commissioner in the 1980's and served in the New Mexico Mounted Patrol with the New Mexico State Police. Visitation will be on Friday, December 27, 2019 from 6-8pm at Terrazas Funeral Chapels. Funeral service will be on Saturday, December 28, 2019 at 2pm at 9th Street Church of Christ ~ 500 S. 9th St. Deming, NM 88030. Officiants presiding over the service are Mike Miranda, Mike Bryan, Donovan Davis, Tom Laws with Llon Clendenen leading singing. Concluding services with an interment will be at Mountain View Cemetery. Pallbearers are Adam Grimes, Augie Montenegro, Ryan Smith, Cody Proctor, Josh Martinez, Harrison Davis, Jaryd Anderson, Christopher Nabers, Josh Guerrero, Jonathan Bryan, Tyler Davis, James Sheehy, Charlie Raines, Leo Martinez, Phil Hobbs, Hagan Miranda, and Kaden Miranda. Arrangements are with Terrazas Funeral Chapels "Trusted care for the ones you love" ~ 575-546-0070. To send your condolences, visit www.terrazasfuneralchapels.com
Published in Deming Headlight from Dec. 26 to Dec. 27, 2019