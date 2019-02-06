|
Gerald "Bud" Littleton, 74, of Deming passed away February 3, 2019 at his home surrounded by his family.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11 am on Thursday, February 7, 2019 at Copper Ridge Baptist Church. The Funeral Service will follow at 11 am. Concluding services and burial will follow at Memory Lane Cemetery. Officiating will be Grady Littleton. Serving as pallbearers will be Sonny, Gary Steve, Wayne, Terrell, and Jimmy Littleton, and Danny Pearson.
"Bud" as he was affectionately known was born January 12, 1945 in Carrizozo, NM to Raymond and Lillian Littleton. "Bud" had been a mechanic for many years as well as a truck driver for several companies in Luna and Grant Counties. He loved playing music, as he was an accomplished musician on just about any instrument. But his greatest love was that of his beloved God and family. "Bud" will truly be missed by all who knew and loved him.
"Bud" is survived by six children, Robin Wilson, John Littleton, Jennifer Moritz (Jeremy), Jackie Littleton (Carol), Sonny Littleton, and Mariza Riney. Brother, Grady Littleton; Sister, Margaret Littleton; 12 grandchildren, Rebecca Sparks, Anthony Croci, James Wilson, Vynessa Stone, Mary Harrell, Tyler Hutchins, Kaity Devine, Corinne Moritz, Benjamin Moritz, Kyla Finney, Isaiah Smith, and Avery Devan. Also surviving "Bud" are his seven great grandchildren. "Bud" was preceded in death by his wife Jeanette Littleton; son, Little Bud Littleton; daughter, Julie Crocie; brother, James Littleton and his parents, Raymond and Lillian Littleton,
