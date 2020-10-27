Geraldine Kretek

Geraldine KretekDeming - Geraldine "Gerry" Mary Kretek was born December 3rd, 1929 at the notable Kretek home in Deming. She passed on October 25th, 2020 at the age of 90 and will be laid to rest in the Mountain View Cemetery. She is survived by her twin sister Gertrude (Gert) Bessie Kretek.Some may call her a pillar of our community, or the matriarch of Deming, maybe best known as one half of the small-town celebrity pair, but all call her a friend. Geraldine Mary Kretek has touched all of our lives in a special way that we will never forget. So, in turn we must keep her legacy alive by sharing our memories with her, telling her story, and never forgetting the impression she has made on all of us.From teaching our youth to gifting Thanksgiving dinners to the needy, Gerry is known for her generosity. But don't let her kindness ever be mistaken for weakness. She worked through grade-school and college to fulfill her mother's dream of having independent and educated daughters. As children she and her sister sold newspapers, magazines, and fruit by bicycle, as teenagers they worked in Bowman Bakery, as young adults they babysat their professors' children. She persevered through every obstacle and worked harder than everyone around her to create her own future.Her athleticism set her apart and became her passion. She played tennis in high school winning the district title in doubles, in college she was involved in volleyball, basketball, tennis, badminton, softball, soccer, swimming and diving. She was the President of Chi Omega Pi Delta Chapter, Pledge Class of 1953, 1951 woman's physical professional club, 1952 woman's recreation association and secretary of Coronado playmakers drama, and was editor of woman's sports 1952. In 1952 Gerry earned her Bachelor's Degree in Physical Education, being the second woman at NMSU to do so, then her Master's in the same field from Colorado State University in 1954. She went on to teach for 40 years, starting in Taos and continued in Gadsden. She was instrumental in the reinstation of girls' sports in NM after they were banned. Her vigorous dedication to racial and gender equality was one of her notable qualities, and one we can all thank her for.Her accreditation never ceased. She won regular awards in golfing and pecan growing. She and her sister Gert shared the Luna County Outstanding Citizen of the Year 2012 Award and the NMSU Alumni Association Service Award.She and her sister's dedication to their faith is practically unmatched. This year will be the 92nd annual Klobase fund raiser that was started by the twin's and other Czechoslovakian families in the Deming community. Gerry and Gert prepared the food themselves in the traditional way; a technique so treasured that they were invited to cook at the Smithsonian Museum in Washington D.C. for live audiences. Gerry was a lifetime Holy Family Church Member, attended Holy Family Parochial School and was taught by the Sisters of the Holy Cross of Notre Dame.Gerry was active in almost all community events and local committees, including the Deming Old Timers Association, Golden Gossip, the Annual Easter Egg Hunt, the Annual 4th of July Event, the NMSW Rodeo Association, the Annual Cinco De Mayo Event, and the infamous Duck Races. We all knew we would find her and her twin dressed in their turquoise regalia greeting the youth and the elderly, alike. She remembered each of us by name, shared a sincere story about us or our family members, her voice boomed and her eyes gleamed when she spoke, and she left us with a firm and warm handshake.Gerry's loyalty always laid with Deming, she dedicated her life and love to us. May her kindness never be forgotten.Memorial service will take place on Thursday morning, October 29, 2020 at Holy Family Parish, 615 S. Copper Street, Deming, NM 88030. Viewing will begin at 9 o'clock with a rosary to follow at 10 led by Noel Nunez. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 o'clock with Fr. Prakasham Babu officiating. Interment will follow at Mountain View Cemetery.Pallbearers are as follows; James Morgan, Carlos Mendez, Eddie Remondini, Conrad Jacquez, Alan Carreon and Ken Johnson. Honorary Pallbearers are as follows; Julie Mendez, Kathryn Hodson, Pablo Armendariz, Oli Ortiz, Jan Koenig, Jeri Vines, Patricia Prince, Barbara Jimerson, Patrick and Nancy Kelly.