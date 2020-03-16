Services
Deming - Glenn H Fenwick of Deming New Mexico passed away at home early Thursday morning March 12, 2020 with his wife and many of his family by his side. He had a chance to hear from all his kids before his passing and he knew each and every one of their voices. They were able to say goodbye and shared their love with him.

He was originally from Pocatello Idaho, born on October 14, 1932 to Thomas L Fenwick and Illa Mary Curtis. He had 2 brothers and 2 sisters preceded him in death. While in Pocatello he met and married is high school sweetheart Betty Stoddard.

Glenn and Betty married December 8, 1950 (just shy of 70 years). They had 6 fantastic children: Peggy (Robert) Taylor - Deming New Mexico, Ronda (Orville) Larsen - Carson City, NV, Roger (Sharon) Fenwick - Port Orchard, WA, Katherine Fenwick Gray - Antioch, CA, Rebecca (Richard) Taylor - Santa Clara, UT and Allen (Karen) Fenwick - Kearns, UT. They had 21 grandchildren, 42 great grandchildren, 7 great great grandchildren and more to come.

Dad loved many things in life, though his major achievement is family and the love of his family and church. His family has created beautiful memories and stories to always tell each other and other generations.

He grew up in Pocatello, he lived many places with his family, but spent the last 22 years in Deming, NM. He was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, where he served many callings, an avid community member, fund raiser, float builder to name a few. He had made many dear friends while living in Deming and appreciated everyone he met or knew.

Thanks to all that have been here for dad and his family during this time.

Published in Deming Headlight from Mar. 16 to Mar. 18, 2020
