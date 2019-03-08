|
Glenn H Kruger
Deming - Glenn H. Kruger, 80, a Deming resident, passed away Tuesday, March 5, 2019, in his home surrounded by his family.
Memorial service will be celebrated Saturday, March 9, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at First United Methodist Church, with Pastor Brad Reeves officiating. (Please park at north entrance). Cremation has been entrusted to Baca's Mimbres Crematory.
Glenn was born March 6, 1938 to Josephine Feibig and Carl A. Kruger in Harvey, Illinois. He served his country honorably in the U.S. Air Force, retiring as Master Sergeant with 20 years of service. Glenn married his wife, Jo Winship on April 8, 1989 in Tucson, Arizona. He moved to Deming in November of 1997 and served as a volunteer for 15 years at the Deming Museum and was President of the Deming Performing Arts Theatre for many years. Glenn's pastimes were restoring old vehicles, woodworking and being on the computer.
He is survived by his wife, Jo of the home; 3 daughters, Debra Kruger, Sandra Caudill and husband, Steve, Jennifer Lynch and husband, Vance all of Weatherford, TX; step-son, Warren Jackson and wife, Caren of Sacramento, CA; step-daughter, Constance Lawson and husband, Rick of Tucson, AZ; brother, Allan Kruger of Arizona; 6 grandchildren; 6 step-grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren and 5 step-great-grandchildren.
Preceded in death by his parents, Carl and Josephine Kruger.
