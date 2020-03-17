|
|
Graciela C. Jimenez
Deming - Graciela Casillas Jimenez
02/27/1931 - 03/14/2020
Graciela, gained her wings on March 14th in the comfort of her home surrounded by her family.
Visitation will be Friday afternoon, March 20, 2020, from 4 to 6 at Baca's Funeral Chapel with recitation of the rosary to follow at 6 o'clock. Cremation will follow at Baca's Mimbres Crematory. Inurnment will take place at a later date at Mountain View Cemetery.
In her earlier years, Graciela (Gracie), worked at various restaurants in town. Graciela has been a faithful servant of the Lord as evidenced by her many years in the ministries of Saint Ann's Catholic Church, especially the Altar Society, having responsibility for caring for and placement of the Altar linens, cleaning the Blood of Christ vessels and general cleaning and maintenance of the Altar. She enjoyed preparing and serving bereavement and special occasion meals at Father Stanley Hall. She had a strong faith in the Lord.
Graciela, being born in Mexico, became a US Citizen on February 2nd in 1998. This was a big accomplishment for her, something we are all proud of. Graciela was a loving and caring person that would do whatever needed to provide for her children and grandchildren. She loved to be in the kitchen and always had enough to feed everyone. No one would leave her home on an empty stomach.
She is survived by 3 sons, Carlos Jimenez and his wife Mary of Oceanside, CA, Raul Jimenez of Las Cruces, Richard Jimenez of Deming; 2 daughters, Erlinda Jimenez of the home, Yolanda Lemon and her husband Danny of Tucson, AZ; caregiver, Angie Perez; 14 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great-grandchildren.
Preceded in death by her parents, Fernando and Isabel (Nunez) Casillas; son, Joe Jimenez; sisters, Ramona Casillas and Nellie Martinez; brothers, Hector and Alberto Casillas; grandsons, Daniel and Carlitos Jimenez; daughter-in-law, Hilda Jimenez.
Entrusted to the care of Baca's Funeral Chapels. To sign the online guest book or to send a card, please visit our website at www.bacasfuneralchapels.com. 811 S. Gold Ave., Deming, NM 88030. Phone: 575.546.9671
Published in Deming Headlight from Mar. 17 to Mar. 18, 2020