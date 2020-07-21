Guillermo Ybarra
Deming - GUILLERMO "MEMO" YBARRA age 90, of Deming, passed away peacefully on July 10, 2020. He was born February 10, 1930 in Tombstone, Arizona to Jacinto and Josefa Ybarra. Memo was a veteran of the Korean War (1950-1953). Memo enlisted for two years in 1949 and extended his service with an additional enlistment of 1 year. During this time is when he faced the Korean War. During his active duty he belonged to Heavy Tank Co. 6th Inf. Regt. APO-114. He received the Army of Occupation Medal while serving in Germany. Memo always wore his patronage for his country with pride and on his sleeves and always took time to acknowledge one's prior service with a "Thank you for serving our country".
After retiring Memo enjoyed spending time with his family, his grandkids, and great grandkids. Time with family always brought him complete joy. You could find him at the Courthouse Park passing time and socializing. He enjoyed collecting antiques. He had a passion for sports, especially baseball, spending many hours at the baseball fields watching games. It didn't matter if he didn't even know anyone who was playing the game, he was there to watch. He was an avid fisherman and greatly enjoyed spending time outdoors.
Those left to mourn his passing are four sons, Guillermo Ybarra II, Jesse Ybarra, Turi Ybarra (Irene), and Albert Ybarra (Dini): Two daughters Celia Y. Perez (Librado), and Gloria Ybarra, and a brother Jesus Ybarra. He also leaves behind eighteen grandchildren, thirty-nine great grandchildren and eleven great-great grandchildren.
Memo was preceded in death by his Wife Soledad Ortega Ybarra, parents Jacinto and Josefa Ybarra (Mother), brothers Alfredo Ybarra, Jose Ybarra, and Jesus Ybarra, sisters Josefina Ochoa, Maria Galindo, and Lupe Contreras.
Recitation of the Rosary will take place on July 23, 2020 at 9:30 a.m. at St. Ann's Catholic Church with the funeral mass to follow. Inurnment and military honors will take place at Mountain View Cemetery. Due to Covid-19 capacity will be limited to immediate family only.
Service arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Baca's Funeral Chapels of Las Cruces and Sunset Crematory of Las Cruces, 575-527-2222. Your exclusive provider for "Veterans and Family Memorial Care." For online condolences logon to www.bacasfuneralchapelslascruces.com