Services
Terrazas Funeral Chapels
901 S Pearl St
Deming, NM 88030
(575) 546-0070
Resources
More Obituaries for Hal Wolverton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Hal Palmer Wolverton Iii

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Hal Palmer Wolverton Iii Obituary
Hal Palmer Wolverton III

Deming - Hal Palmer Wolverton III, 81, a resident of Deming, NM entered eternal rest on Saturday, March 7, 2020 The Hospitals of Providence Sierra Campus in El Paso. Hal was born on August 19, 1938 in Kansas City, Missouri to Hal Palmer Wolverton II and Ella Mae Friedrichsen. Hal retired from the US Coast Guard as a BMCM. He enjoyed fishing and hunting. He liked working with metal and making stain glass and ceramic. He is survived by his wife, Carolyn Angelia Wolverton; one son Hal Palmer Wolverton IV and his wife Monica of Lakebay, WA; two daughters, Lorrie Veach and her husband Clarke of Richland, WA and Cam Smart of Shiloh, NC; one brother, Jim Olin Wolverton; one sister, Julia Anderson; four grandchildren and nine great grandchildren. A graveside service was held on Thursday, March 12, 2020 at 2pm at Fort Bayard National Cemetery. Arrangements are with Terrazas Funeral Chapels & Crematory "Trusted care for the ones you love" ~ 575-546-0070. To send your condolences, visit www.terrazasfuneralchapels.com
Published in Deming Headlight from Mar. 11 to Mar. 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Hal's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -