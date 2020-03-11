|
Hal Palmer Wolverton III
Deming - Hal Palmer Wolverton III, 81, a resident of Deming, NM entered eternal rest on Saturday, March 7, 2020 The Hospitals of Providence Sierra Campus in El Paso. Hal was born on August 19, 1938 in Kansas City, Missouri to Hal Palmer Wolverton II and Ella Mae Friedrichsen. Hal retired from the US Coast Guard as a BMCM. He enjoyed fishing and hunting. He liked working with metal and making stain glass and ceramic. He is survived by his wife, Carolyn Angelia Wolverton; one son Hal Palmer Wolverton IV and his wife Monica of Lakebay, WA; two daughters, Lorrie Veach and her husband Clarke of Richland, WA and Cam Smart of Shiloh, NC; one brother, Jim Olin Wolverton; one sister, Julia Anderson; four grandchildren and nine great grandchildren. A graveside service was held on Thursday, March 12, 2020 at 2pm at Fort Bayard National Cemetery. Arrangements are with Terrazas Funeral Chapels & Crematory "Trusted care for the ones you love" ~ 575-546-0070. To send your condolences, visit www.terrazasfuneralchapels.com
Published in Deming Headlight from Mar. 11 to Mar. 13, 2020