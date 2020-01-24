Resources
Harry J Jackson Sr. Was born to Laurence and Betty Jackson on June 29, 1947 and went home to our Lord on January 17, 2020. He is preceded in death by his parents, Laurence and Betty, his brothers Stan and Ron and son Harry Jr. He was born in Ohio and passed away in New Mexico, surrounded by his family. Harry served our country in the US Army in the 82nd Airborne division. He was an active member of the Citilife Church. Harry's family is to large too mention them all. He loved and was proud of the family he had, and often mentioned them to anyone that would listen. He had a heart of gold and had an amazing impact on all of those that had the pleasure of meeting him. He will be greatly missed, but we will always have his memories to hold close to our hearts. Private services were held on January 21st at Citilife.
Published in Deming Headlight from Jan. 24 to Jan. 29, 2020
