Baca's Funeral Chapels - Deming
811 South Gold
Deming, NM 88030
Deming - HECTOR DOMINGUEZ OCHOA, 69, a lifelong resident of Deming passed away Saturday June 8, 2019.

A memorial service will be Monday June 24, 2019 at 2 o'clock in the afternoon at Baca's Funeral Chapel. Inurnment with honors will follow at Mt. View Cemetery.

Hector was born August 13, 1949 in Deming. He served his country honorably in the United States Army and locally worked as a Security Officer. Hector was a former member of the Sheriff's Reserves.

He is survived by his brothers, Ricardo Perez and Ramon Perez both of Deming and numerous extended family members.
Published in Deming Headlight on June 21, 2019
