Baca's Funeral Chapels - Deming
811 South Gold
Deming, NM 88030
575-546-9671
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Baca's Funeral Chapels - Deming
811 South Gold
Deming, NM 88030
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
11:15 AM
St. Ann Catholic Church
Hector N. Casillas Obituary
Hector N. Casillas

Deming - HECTOR NUNEZ CASILLAS, 84, a longtime resident of Deming passed away Saturday June 15, 2019 at Mt. View Regional Medical Center in Las Cruces.

Visitation will be Friday morning, June 21, 2019 from 9 to 11 at Baca's Funeral Chapel. Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11:15 at St. Ann Catholic Church with Fr. Manuel F. Ibarra, Pastor officiating. Cremation will follow at Baca's Mimbres Crematory.

Hector was born February 14, 1935 in Casas Grandes, Chihuahua, Mexico to Fernando and Ysabel Nunez Casillas. He worked for Porter Oil for many years from which he had retired. Hector loved spending time with his family and being the conversationalist he was, he always began new friendships every where he went. He loved telling jokes and making people smile. Hector was a member of St. Ann Catholic Church.

He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Ida Arrey Casillas of the home; children, Barbara (Danny) Gonzales, Jesse (Diana) Escarcida, Eddie (Delilah) Casillas all of Deming, Bobby Casillas of Albuquerque, and Jessie Casillas of San Francisco, CA; grandchildren, Chelsea, Jory, Fernando, Eddie Jr., Santana, Vicente, Yvonne, Jessica, Myra, Daniel, Michael and Ryan; 26 great grandchildren; sister, Graciela Jimenez of Deming and many nieces and nephews. Hector was preceded in death by his parents, daughter Patsy Casillas, brother Alberto Casillas, sisters Nellie Martinez and Ramona Casillas.

The family wants to extend a very special thank you to the staff and residents of Willow Manor Assisted Living for their care and companionship.

Pallbearers will be Daniel A. Gonzales, Ernie Aguirre, Raul Jimenez, Santana Casillas, Fernando Casillas, and Benji Jimenez. Honorary bearers are Manuel Milo Sr., Ramon Chavez, Pee Wee Newton, Sonny Reyes and Ben Escarsega.
Published in Deming Headlight on June 19, 2019
