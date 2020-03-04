Services
Baca's Funeral Chapels - Deming
811 South Gold
Deming, NM 88030
575-546-9671
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
10:00 AM
First United Methodist Church
1020 S Granite Street
Deming, NM
Helen G. Dodson


1933 - 2020
Helen G. Dodson Obituary
Helen G. Dodson

Sun City West, Arizona - Helen Gobble Dodson was born in Lordsburg, NM September 2, 1933 and entered eternal rest on February 20, 2020.

She is survived by a daughter and son-in-law Georgelen and John Turnbull of Loveland, CO; a son and daughter-in-law Casey and Cheryl Kae Dodson formerly of Deming, NM; one brother and sister-in-law David and Wanda Jo Gobble of Deming, NM; 8 grandchildren, 19 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 62 years, Oliver Dodson; 2 sons, Martin and Patrick Dodson; her father and mother, a brother, and 3 sisters.

Helen was a bookkeeper by trade and worked alongside her husband for many years. After retirement she enjoyed sewing, traveling, and loving on her many grandchildren and great grandchildren. Her family was her joy.

There will be a celebration of life on Saturday March 14, 2020 at 10:00 AM at the First United Methodist Church in Deming, NM.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Luna County Cancer Support or Deming First United Methodist Church.

Entrusted to the care of Baca's Funeral Chapels. To sign the online guest book or to send a card, please visit our website at www.bacasfuneralchapels.com. 811 S. Gold Ave., Deming, NM 88030. Phone: 575.546.9671
Published in Deming Headlight from Mar. 4 to Mar. 6, 2020
