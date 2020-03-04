|
Helen G. Dodson
Sun City West, Arizona - Helen Gobble Dodson was born in Lordsburg, NM September 2, 1933 and entered eternal rest on February 20, 2020.
She is survived by a daughter and son-in-law Georgelen and John Turnbull of Loveland, CO; a son and daughter-in-law Casey and Cheryl Kae Dodson formerly of Deming, NM; one brother and sister-in-law David and Wanda Jo Gobble of Deming, NM; 8 grandchildren, 19 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 62 years, Oliver Dodson; 2 sons, Martin and Patrick Dodson; her father and mother, a brother, and 3 sisters.
Helen was a bookkeeper by trade and worked alongside her husband for many years. After retirement she enjoyed sewing, traveling, and loving on her many grandchildren and great grandchildren. Her family was her joy.
There will be a celebration of life on Saturday March 14, 2020 at 10:00 AM at the First United Methodist Church in Deming, NM.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Luna County Cancer Support or Deming First United Methodist Church.
