Helen Rose Milligan

Helen Rose Milligan

Reserve - Helen Rose Milligan, 89, of Reserve, NM passed away peacefully at Gila Regional Medical Center on June 16, 2019, surrounded by the love and comfort of her family.

Cremation has been entrusted to Baca's Funeral Chapels. A celebration of Helen's life will be held on Saturday, July 13, 2019 at the Reserve Community Center at 11 a.m. Potluck will follow service.

Helen was born in Deming, NM on August 11,1929. She was raised in Deming, where she met and married the love of her life, Tom Milligan of Apache Creek,NM. They made their home at the family ranch, where Helen helped raise Tom's son and took care of the elders of the Milligan family. She was known far and wide for her apple pies, great cooking, and for being a very hard worker. She helped her husband operate the Reserve 66 station until his death. She returned to Deming to care for her mother and she also went to work for Bowlin's at Separ, where she stayed until she retired. Upon retirement, she moved back to Reserve to be close to family. She also went to work at Charlie's Supply, where she made many acquaintances over the years.

She is survived by one sister, Elena Samsky of Grass Valley, CA. She is also survived by her daughter-in-law, Lena Milligan, step daughter Verna(Frank) French, grandchildren Carolyn(Carl) Livingston, Yvonne Milligan, Tommy(Lan) Milligan, and Ron(Jennifer) Milligan, and thirteen great grandchildren, ten great great grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Helen is preceded in death by her husband Tom Milligan, her son Burnard Milligan, her parents John and Louisa Frerich, one brother and six sisters, and her great grandson, Dustin Perez.

Entrusted to the care of Baca's Funeral Chapels.Exclusive provider for "Veterans &Family Memorial Care". To sign the online guest book or to send a card, please visit our website at www.bacasfuneralchapels.com.

Hwy 180 East on Delk Dr., Silver City, NM 88062 - 575-388-2334
Published in Deming Headlight on July 10, 2019
