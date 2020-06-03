Helen ShockleyDeming - Helen Georgine Antonson Shockley, 82, resident of Deming since 1996 entered eternal rest Thursday, May 28, 2020. She passed at home with husband, Larry Shockley and nephew, Wesley Shockley. Helen was born September 1, 1937 to mother, Elizabeth "Lizzie" Reft Antonson and Gustav Karl Antonson in Karluk, Alaska. She married Larry Shockley on February 15, 1976 in Las Vegas, Nevada. They lived in Orange County, California until she retired from Hughes Aircraft in 1992. They moved to Tucson, Arizona in 1995 and then a year later to Deming. Helen loved to laugh and those she met loved to hear it. She loved almost everyone she met, and it was returned to her a hundredfold. She gave herself to Christ and was baptized at the Windmill Cowboy Church in 2018, saying it was the most wonderful congregation she had ever met. She is survived by her devoted husband, Larry and five children, Cheryl Lynn Newsted of Deming, Steven Franklin Cockroft of Deming, Debra Ann Wilson and her husband Scott of Deming, Darold Ray Norment and wife Debbie of Pleasanton, Texas and Dwayne Lee Norment of Vero Beach, Florida. 9 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren. She leaves a big hole in the lives of those that knew her and will be sorely missed by all. Cremation has taken place at Terrazas Crematory. A graveside service will be on Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at 11am at Mountain View cemetery with Pastor, John Della-ratta. Arrangements are with Terrazas Funeral Chapels & Crematory "Trusted care for the ones you love" ~ 575-546-0070