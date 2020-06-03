Helen Shockley
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Helen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Helen Shockley

Deming - Helen Georgine Antonson Shockley, 82, resident of Deming since 1996 entered eternal rest Thursday, May 28, 2020. She passed at home with husband, Larry Shockley and nephew, Wesley Shockley. Helen was born September 1, 1937 to mother, Elizabeth "Lizzie" Reft Antonson and Gustav Karl Antonson in Karluk, Alaska. She married Larry Shockley on February 15, 1976 in Las Vegas, Nevada. They lived in Orange County, California until she retired from Hughes Aircraft in 1992. They moved to Tucson, Arizona in 1995 and then a year later to Deming. Helen loved to laugh and those she met loved to hear it. She loved almost everyone she met, and it was returned to her a hundredfold. She gave herself to Christ and was baptized at the Windmill Cowboy Church in 2018, saying it was the most wonderful congregation she had ever met. She is survived by her devoted husband, Larry and five children, Cheryl Lynn Newsted of Deming, Steven Franklin Cockroft of Deming, Debra Ann Wilson and her husband Scott of Deming, Darold Ray Norment and wife Debbie of Pleasanton, Texas and Dwayne Lee Norment of Vero Beach, Florida. 9 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren. She leaves a big hole in the lives of those that knew her and will be sorely missed by all. Cremation has taken place at Terrazas Crematory. A graveside service will be on Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at 11am at Mountain View cemetery with Pastor, John Della-ratta. Arrangements are with Terrazas Funeral Chapels & Crematory "Trusted care for the ones you love" ~ 575-546-0070






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Deming Headlight from Jun. 3 to Jun. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Terrazas Funeral Chapels
901 S Pearl St
Deming, NM 88030
(575) 546-0070
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved