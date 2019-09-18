Services
Terrazas Funeral Chapels
901 S Pearl St
Deming, NM 88030
(575) 546-0070
Hexiquio Oloño Obituary
Columbus - Hexiquio Oloño, 89, a resident of Columbus, NM entered eternal rest on Monday, September 16, 2019 at Mesilla Valley Hospice in Las Cruces. Hexiquio was born on December 28, 1929 in Durango, Mexico to Fidencio Oloño and Pilar Ochoa. He is survived by one son, Jesus Rodolfo Oloño and his wife Maria of Columbus, NM; five daughters, Pilar Banda and her husband Jesus of El Paso, TX; Angela Maria De Los Angeles Zizumbo and her husband Victor of Columbus, NM; Leticia Long and her husband Jack of Palomas, MX; Alma Spivey of Columbus, NM and Emma Oloño of Columbus, NM; seventeen grandchildren; twenty five great grandchildren and four great-great grandchildren. He is preceded in death by both of his parents; his wife Maria Oloño; four brothers and three sisters. Funeral mass will be on Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at 11am at Holy Family Mission Catholic Church with Father, Sergio Ramirez officiating. Concluding services with an interment will be at Valley Heights Cemetery. Serving as pallbearers are Jesus Oloño, Victor Zizumbo, Marco Zizumbo, Carlos Oloño, Rudy Oloño and Oscar Alvarez. Arrangements are with Terrazas Funeral Chapels "Trusted care for the ones you love" ~ 575-546-0070. To send your condolences, visit www.terrazasfuneralchapels.com
Published in Deming Headlight on Sept. 18, 2019
