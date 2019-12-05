|
Irene Romero
Reserve - Irene Romero, 88, passed away on Thursday, November 14th in Chandler, AZ. Services will be held Saturday, December 7, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Francis Parish in Reserve, NM with Father Anthony Dike officiating. Burial will follow at Middle Frisco Catholic Cemetery in Reserve, NM.
Irene was born August 3, 1931 to Elogio and Juanita (Serna) Cordova in Reserve, NM. She retired from Lucky's supermarket. Survivors include her husband Eligio Romero, Son Larry (Ginger) Romero, Granddaughter April (Jesus) Corona, Grandson Jason (Tricia) Romero, Granddaughter Michelle (Matt) Popp, Grandson Nicholas Romero, Six Great-Grandchildren, Paisley, Alyssa, Madison, Carson, Elias and Amalia. Brother, Julio Cordova and Sisters, Domietillia Ong and Lupe Barham. She was preceded in death by her son Steven Romero, parents Elogio and Juanita Cordova, brothers Richard and Benny.
Published in Deming Headlight from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2019