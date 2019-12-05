Resources
More Obituaries for Irene Romero
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Irene Romero

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Irene Romero Obituary
Irene Romero

Reserve - Irene Romero, 88, passed away on Thursday, November 14th in Chandler, AZ. Services will be held Saturday, December 7, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Francis Parish in Reserve, NM with Father Anthony Dike officiating. Burial will follow at Middle Frisco Catholic Cemetery in Reserve, NM.

Irene was born August 3, 1931 to Elogio and Juanita (Serna) Cordova in Reserve, NM. She retired from Lucky's supermarket. Survivors include her husband Eligio Romero, Son Larry (Ginger) Romero, Granddaughter April (Jesus) Corona, Grandson Jason (Tricia) Romero, Granddaughter Michelle (Matt) Popp, Grandson Nicholas Romero, Six Great-Grandchildren, Paisley, Alyssa, Madison, Carson, Elias and Amalia. Brother, Julio Cordova and Sisters, Domietillia Ong and Lupe Barham. She was preceded in death by her son Steven Romero, parents Elogio and Juanita Cordova, brothers Richard and Benny.
Published in Deming Headlight from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Irene's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -