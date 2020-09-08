Israel B. Renteria
Deming - Israel B. Renteria, 81, Deming resident passed away Saturday, September 5, 2020 at Rayito de Luz Foster Care in El Paso, Texas.
Visitation was Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at Baca's Funeral Chapel at 4 o'clock in the afternoon. A graveside service was held the following day at Mountain View Cemetery at 9 o'clock in the morning with Pastor, Martin Romayor officiating.
Israel was born to Silveria Apodaca and Toribio Renteria on March 11, 1939 in Ascension, Chih, Mexico. He was happily married to his wife of 57 years, Rita Renteria. He was a very loving husband, father and grandfather. Israel was very loved and respected by all who knew him. He was a successful business owner of the El Camino Real Restaurant for 18 years. Israel had a passion for horses and roosters and will always be remembered for his kind heart and great sense of humor.
Israel is survived by his loving wife of the home, Rita Renteria; 5 children, Israel (Michelle) Renteria Jr., Irma (Heraclio) Martinez, Isela (David) Hernandez, Rosie Renteria and Esteban Renteria; 2 siblings, Alfonso Renteria and Candida Carrillo; 20 grandchildren and 26 great-grandchildren as well as numerous extended family and friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Toribio and Silveria Renteria, his son, Jose Alfredo Carbajal, as well as multiple siblings.
Serving as pallbearers will be Jaime Gamboa, Alex, Isaiah, and Elijah Castro, Jeremy and Joseph Prieto, Daniel and Christian Renteria.
Honorary bearers will be Israel Renteria Jr., Israel Renteria III, Esteban Renteria and Heraclio Martinez Jr.
