Jack CoussonsDeming -Jack Donald CoussonsJack Donald Coussons, 91, Deming resident for most of his life, entered eternal rest from natural causes on Thursday, November 26, 2020 at Mountain View Regional Medical Center in Las Cruces.Jack was born on November 10, 1929, at the Masonic Hospital in El Paso, TX to Leonard Amos (L.A.) and Emma Coussons. He was raised in Gage, NM where he lived until his graduation from Deming High School in 1948. He attended New Mexico Military Institute (NMMI) and graduated in 1950 as a 2nd Lieutenant. After leaving NMMI, he served honorably as a decorated, career Army officer. In this capacity he was posted around the world and the United States serving in: England; Vietnam; Laos; Saudi Arabia; Fort Sill, OK; Fort Carson, CO; Fort Bliss, TX; Fort Knox, KY; Washington, D.C., and Indiantown Gap Military Post, PA. Some of Jack's decorations included: the Air Medal received in Laos for meritorious and heroic achievement during aerial flight in a combat zone; the Combat Infantryman Badge received in Vietnam for infantry or Special Forces soldiers who fought in active ground combat; and the Bronze Star received in Vietnam for heroic and meritorious achievement while serving in combat operations. Jack was proud of these achievements, but he often said that what meant the most to him was the respect of his men.In 1974, Major Jack Coussons retired from the military and moved back to Deming, where his parents had retired. He spent the next 18 years working for the Luna County Sheriff's Department including jobs as a: Dispatcher, Deputy, Detective and eventually as a two-term Sheriff. During that time, he also attended Western New Mexico University graduating with a degree in Criminal Justice in 1978. After retirement from the Sheriff's department, he and his wife Sylvia enjoyed traveling the United States and Canada by RV and seeing the world while on cruises.Jack seemed unable to get the military out of his system and after retiring from active duty he joined the New Mexico National Guard serving until his retirement at age 60. While serving in this capacity, he was voted outstanding NM National Guardsman.Jack was an active member of the community and belonged to the Deming Masonic Lodge #12 A.F.& A. M. and Ballut Abyad Shriners, Deming Shrine Club, Order of the Eastern Star Ruth Chapter #6 and the Old Timers' Association of Luna County.Jack enjoyed genealogy, stamp collecting, coin collecting, woodworking, horseback riding, and raising all types of animals including exotic pheasants and emus. He also enjoyed hunting with his family and friends.Love of his family and love country were very important to him.Jack is survived by his wife of 46 years, Sylvia G. Coussons of Las Cruces, NM; his children, Deborah (Dan) Chatel of Marana, AZ, Melissa (Steve) Wood of London, KY, Michael (Lydia) Coussons of Las Cruces, Tani (Brooks) Hindes of Las Cruces, and Merritte (Dana) Coussons of Dallas, TX. His sister, Carol Pastorelli of Silver City and brother-in-law, Bruce Gearhart of Deming. Eight grandchildren: Kimborah (Adam) McGrath, Dain and Matthew (Stephanie) Chatel, Tina (Rachel) Sandoval and Mikey Coussons, Benjamin and Abigail Hindes, and Tristan Coussons. Great-grandchildren: Julia (Red) Morris, Kason Speir, and Alexia Sandoval and Great great-grandson, Montgomery Morris. Two nephews, Mark and David Boyle. His beloved pets Foxy and Tux.He was preceded in death by his parents; father-in-law, Bruce C. Gearhart, Sr.; first wife, Betty Jo Hamill Coussons; grandson, John West Lyon; and brother, Billy Coussons.Honorary pallbearers are Bruce Gearhart, Bryan Porcher, Bob Speer, J.D. Gray, Randy McCowan, Raymond Cobos, Lance Maxwell, and Wayland Willis, Dan Chatel, Steve Wood, Brooks Hindes, Lon Strombeck, and all grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great grandson.In lieu of flowers, the family asks that a donation be made in Jack's memory to the Deming Shrine Club in c/o Gayle Sawyer, PO Box 262, Deming, NM 88031 or the Luna County Animal Shelter, 2135 Onate Ave., Deming, NM 88030.As per Jack's wishes, cremation will take place and due to the current circumstances, a Memorial Service will be announced at a later date.