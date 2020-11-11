Jack Kethell GalbraithDeming - Jack Kethell Galbraith, age 81, of Deming, NM passed away peacefully from natural, non-coronavirus causes in the presence of his family, in his home, on November 10, 2020. He joins his wife, Sharon Lynn Walters Galbraith, who preceded him in 2009.Born July 22, 1939 in Cleveland, OH, Jack was the first child of Kenneth Kethel Galbraith and Ruth Lucille Humberger Galbraith, and older brother of Mary Martha Galbraith. Raised in Bellevue, OH, Jack graduated from Bellevue High School in 1957 where he excelled academically (National Honor Society inductee; Scholarship Team-Geometry), played trombone in several musical ensembles, and was student director of both the pep and concert bands. Upon graduation, he joined the United States Air Force and surveilled foreign intelligence as a Morse Code intercept operator on Shemya Island, Alaska (now Eareckson Air Station). A decorated Airman 1st Class, Jack was honorably discharged while stationed at Keesler AFB in Biloxi, MS, where he had earlier met Sharon Lynn Walters on a blind date. They married on August 4, 1962 and moved to Cleveland, OH whereJack studied at Case Institute of Technology (now Case Western Reserve University). Their first son, Gary Michael Galbraith, was born the following year and is now a celebrated Professor with Case's Department of Dance. While at Case, Jack designed an electronic thermometer for medical use; the family never pursued a patent. He graduated in 1965 with a BS in Electrical Engineering, after which he and Sharon relocated to suburban Chicago, IL. There Jack worked for Motorola, innovating devices such as the first in-vehicle two-way radio communication system used by law enforcement. Their second son, Scott Kenneth Galbraith, was born the following year.Jack and Sharon actively participated in their sons' interests, chauffeuring them to countless rehearsals and swim practices, attending numerous performances and swim meets, and made competitive swimming a family event by becoming high-ranking competition officials. Having played the trombone earlier in life, Jack continued his love of music by learning banjo, Scottish bagpipes, and handbells. Jack retired from Motorola in 2000, after 35 years of service. He and Sharon then traded the snowy North for the mountain desert of Deming, NM where they designed their retirement home in the spirit of the area's indigenous people.During retirement, Jack and Sharon travelled extensively, both domestically and internationally, sometimes with friends, oftentimes to coordinate with their sons and grandkids' events. For nearly two decades, Jack was a familiar face at Deming's First United Methodist Church, serving on several committees and as Lay Leader, playing handbells, and overseeing the Church's audio, video, and technology needs. He was also instrumental in creating and funding Deming's Community Choir. He enjoyed exploring his Scottish heritage, wearing the kilt, playing bagpipes at festivals, funerals, and sporting events, and serving as an officer and Official Piper of the Clan Galbraith Association of North America. Among his greatest delights, however - other than squirrels...and cats, was his family, including his beloved grandchildren, Emily and Louie.Jack is survived by his sons and their families: Gary Galbraith and Karen Potter of Brooklyn, New York; Scott, Florence, Emily, and Louie Galbraith of Fayetteville, AR; and his sister, Mary Galbraith of Deming, NM.Jack's Celebration of Life will be held Tuesday, November 17, 2020,11:00am, at First United Methodist Church of Deming, 1020 S. Granite St., Deming, NM 8803. For those who cannot attend, an online memorial book is available through Terrazas Funeral Chapels:In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial gifts supporting the Deming Community Choir or the worship technology of First United Methodist Church of Deming.