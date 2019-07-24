Services
Baca's Funeral Chapels - Deming
811 South Gold
Deming, NM 88030
575-546-9671
Jackie Suzanne Metheny


1954 - 2019
Jackie Suzanne Metheny Obituary
Jackie Suzanne Metheny

Deming - Jackie Suzanne Metheny joined her late husband, Allen Dale Metheny, in heaven on 07/19/2019. She was 65 years old. She put up a valiant fight against lung and bone cancer right up to the end.

Jackie was born in Hamilton, New York to Charles and Joan (Vrooman) Turner on July 15, 1954. The oldest of seven children she lived life to the fullest. She loved to laugh and had a very giving soul (giving to a fault at times!). She loved helping those in need whenever possible and was a strong supporter of Deming Animal Sanctuary and volunteered at the Silver Whiskers Thrift Store. She loved that store and the ladies that worked there.

In 1971 the family moved to Florida where she met and married Bill Harper and had two sons, Chris and Kevin. After they divorced, she met Allen Dale Metheny and they were married in December, 1987. They lived in West Virginia then moved to the Carolinas and bought a place up in the mountains. Jackie loved "her" mountain and lived there until the passing of Allen in November, 2013. Shortly after his death she moved to Deming, NM to be close to her family.

Jackie was an avid reader and enjoyed a variety of authors. She was also very talented in the painting of ceramics and had many collections. She was a hockey fan and you could hear her rooting for her team in the back yard when watching a game on TV. She was also a NASCAR fan and loved watching old westerns.

Jackie is survived by her father, Charles Turner and step mother Patricia Turner; sisters, Trudy (Lonnie) Scott Nikiski, AK, Cathy (Curtis) Jandt, Deming, NM, Lora (Don) Hocking, Delmar, Maryland; brothers, Jeffrey (Maria) Turner, Deming, NM, Richard (Sandra) Turner, Deming, NM and Douglas (Delia) Turner Deming, NM; sons, Christopher and Kevin Harper of Florida; daughter in law, Meribeth Metheny; grandchildren, Jason Metheny, Joshua Metheny, Tisa Metheny, Rhiannon Countryman, Dale Metheny and four great grandchildren.

Per Jackie's request no services will be held. Cremation has been entrusted to Baca's Mimbres Crematory.

Per Jackie's request no services will be held. Cremation has been entrusted to Baca's Mimbres Crematory.
Published in Deming Headlight on July 24, 2019
