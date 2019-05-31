|
|
Jay Spivey
Deming - Jay Spivey, 64, longtime Deming resident passed away Sunday May 26, 2019 at his home.
Visitation will begin Friday May 31, 2019 at 4 o'clock in the afternoon at Baca's Funeral Chapel with a rosary service to follow at 6 o'clock led by Eddie Diaz. Mass of the Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday June 1, 2019 at 10 o'clock in the morning at Holy Family Catholic Church. Concluding services and interment will follow at Mountain View Cemetery. Father Prakasham Babu will officiate.
Jay was born April 16, 1955 to Martha Shirley and John Spivey in El Paso, Texas. Jay spent his life serving the community which he loved and cared for deeply. He retired from the City of Deming as Project Manager for the Community Services Department in 2018 and served as a Luna County Commissioner from 2011-2014. He also served on the Board of Directors for the New Mexico Border Authority which provides leadership on our state's international ports of entry. Jay owned and operated JB Company where he would sell farm equipment to the local agricultural community.
Jay is survived by his mother, Martha Gosdin of Deming; wife, Alma Spivey of Columbus; daughter, Natasha Jasso and husband Benny; son, Trevor Teague; two granddaughters, Britney Valdez and husband Israel and Aundrea Pena and significant other, Spencer Torres all of Deming. Jay had four great grandchildren, Kiahna Valdez, Israel Valdez Jr, Aubrey Peña and Damian Carreon.
He is preceded in death by his father, J. Dee Spivey, sister, Susan Thomas and grandson, Ramon "MoMo-Fonzy" Pena III.
Serving as pallbearers will be Benny Jasso, Bill Bridle, Ramon Pena Jr., TJ Saucedo, Brian Davey, and Victor Zizumbo. Honorary bearers named are Buddy Nunn, Damian Carreon, G.G. Gore, Kevin Penn, Frankie Hervol, Trevor Teague, and Chuck Turner.
Published in Deming Headlight on May 31, 2019