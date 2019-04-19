|
Jean Arthur
Deming - Prudence Jean Arthur, 86, was called to eternal resting place on March 26, 2019. She was born on July 7, 1932 to Arthur Alvin Arthur and Juanita Frances White Arthur in Raton, New Mexico. She grew up in Silver City and spent her high school days in Deming. She has lived in Colorado and New Mexico. She attended the University of Denver and graduated with a degree in Business. She was the owner of Western Furniture that was located in Deming.
Jean was a person who enjoyed playing piano, reading, puzzles and movies, but she liked a good time too. She was full of life and such a strong spirit. These qualities got her through all the experiences life had in store for her.
Jean always had a heart in service to others. She supported Deming in countless hours in area organizations. She was a member of P.E.O. the Professional Education Organization for many years since college. Also, Foundry Methodist Church, Rio Mimbres Country Club, Women's Golf Association at Mimbres Country Club, Chamber of Commerce, Main Street, Great American Duck Race, 4th of July Celebration, Old Timers of Luna County, Community Easter Egg Hunt, Luna County Republicans, and Rotary.
She was predeceased by her parents, beloved brother, Dwight D. Arthur, son, Tod J. McColm, first husband, John McColm and second husband, Jim Gladin.
She is survived by nephew, John R. Molchan and wife, Carol of St. James, MO; nieces, Nan Molchan Fitzgerald and husband, Donald of Deming, Bobi Molchan Holcomb and husband Wayne of Old Saybrook, CT, and Kathryn Carnes and husband Bill of Waltham, MA. She is also survived by nephews, nieces, great nieces and a great nephew. She will be missed by her family and dear friends.
We want to offer our sincere gratitude to Kay Linda Midgette for her care of Jean.
Our warm gratitude for Jean's friends, Cathy and John Burris for all their help, support and sharing memories of Jean.
Memorial Service will be held on Monday April 22, 2019 at 11 o'clock in the morning at Baca's Funeral Chapel. There will be a private burial.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that a charitable donation be made to: The Jean Arthur Endowed Scholarship, care of, The University of Denver. More information about the scholarship will available at memorial service.
