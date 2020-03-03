|
|
Jean Marie Pillar
Las Cruces - JEAN MARIE PILLAR, 83, of Las Cruces, died February 17, 2020 at La Posada-Mesilla Valley Hospice. Jean was born May 17, 1936 in Hastings, NE to George A. and Genevieve A. Hupf. She graduated from St. Cecilia High School in Hastings and was a graduate of Mount St. Scholastica College in Atchison, KS in 1958. After graduation, she married Lt. JG Edward J. Pillar at St. Cecilia Catholic Church in Hastings and they returned to Barber's Point Naval Air Station, Hawaii, where her husband was serving with the U.S. Navy. Their oldest son, James Edward, was born there.
Upon release from the Navy in 1960, they moved to Farmington, then to Deming, in 1962, where they raised their family, including another son, Martin Joseph, and a daughter, Barbara Ann. Jean was very active in Holy Family Catholic Church as a Lector and Eucharistic Minister and served in all offices of the Holy Family Altar Society. She held all offices and was an active member of the Luna County ARC for many years. In 1996, Jean retired from the New Mexico State Engineer Office with 24 years of service. After 43 wonderful years in Deming, Jean and her husband moved to Las Cruces to be near son Martin and his family. There, she served as a Eucharistic Minister at Holy Cross Catholic Church, at The Rehabilitation Hospital and the Advanced Care Hospital of Southern New Mexico.
Jean is survived by her husband, Edward J. Pillar and their three children, James Pillar and wife, Mary of Schertz, TX, Martin Pillar of Las Cruces, and Barbara Bartels and husband, David of Ft. Collins, CO. Her beloved grandchildren are Taryn Armitage, Travys Armitage, Catherine Pillar (Domingo) Munoz, Daniel Pillar, Taylor Pillar, Rachel Bartels, Elizabeth Pillar, Matthew Pillar and Sarah Bartels. Jean also had two extra blessings of great-grandchildren in Makenna Rosalie Tierney and Anastasia Grace Munoz. Jean was preceded in death by an infant son, Timothy, her parents, George and Genevieve, and her only sibling Richard Hupf.
At her request cremation has taken place and recitation of the Holy Rosary will begin at 10 AM Saturday, March 14, 2020 at Holy Cross Retreat Chapel, 600 Holy Cross Road in Mesilla Park, lead by Suzanne Lundy. The Memorial Mass will follow immediately thereafter with the Reverend Tom Smith Celebrant. Inurnment of cremains in an urn handcrafted by her son-in-law, David Bartels, will be placed at St. Francis Columbarium at a later date.
The family suggests that memorial contributions be made to any of the following:
--Holy Cross Retreat Center 600 Holy Cross Road, Mesilla Park, NM 88047
--Catholic Diocese of Las Cruces-United In Ministry 1280 Med Park Dr., Las Cruces, NM 88005-3239
--Parkinson's Disease Support Group Southern New Mexico, 3658 Malichite Street, Las Cruces, NM 88012
--Holy Cross Church, 11327 N. Miranda, Las Cruces, NM 88005
--Holy Family Church, 612 S. Copper, Deming, NM 88030
Service arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Baca's Funeral Chapels of Las Cruces and Sunset Crematory, 300 E. Boutz Road, 527-2222. Your exclusive providers for "Veterans and Family Memorial Care." For online condolences logon to www.bacasfuneralchapelslascruces.com
Published in Deming Headlight from Mar. 3 to Mar. 11, 2020