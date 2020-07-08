Jeffrey Raymond Ash



On July 6th 2020, Jeffrey Raymond Ash, 68, peacefully slipped away after an 8-year battle with Alzheimer's Disease. His loving wife of 47 years, Mary, was by his side.



Jeff will be welcomed in heaven by his father Armando Oliveri, mother Agnes Ash, step mother Mary Oliveri, brother-in-law Joseph McSorley, and beloved niece Sarah Elizabeth Gardner.



He is survived by his wife, Mary Ash; his children, Amy Oliveri-Ash, Alan (Amy) Ash, Daniel (Amy) Ash, Jeffrey Scott (Monica) Ash, David (Gloria) Ash; his siblings, Alan (Cynthia) Ash, Elizabeth (Joe) McSorley, Mary Ann (Dave) Oliveri; his grandchildren Koby Welch, Audrie Welch, Kelley Welch, Sean Welch, Kaylee Ash, Greyson Ash, Ryan Ash, Jeffrey Dylan Ash, Ethan Ash, Alan Ash, Jesse Ash, Elaine Ash; his sister-in law Elizabeth (Ted) Burr; and his aunt Nancy Dublowski.



Jeff, also known as Sonny to his father's family, was born August 19, 1951 in Buffalo, New York. He graduated from high school in Sun Prairie, Wisconsin in 1969 and enlisted in the US Army as a Military Intelligence Analyst in 1971. While stationed in Alaska he met the love of his life, Mary Louise Brown, and they were married on June 23, 1973. He was later commissioned as an officer in the US Air Force after completing his Bachelor's degree at Brigham Young University in 1980. He retired as a Major in the US Air Force in 1993, settling down in Deming, NM, and later relocating to Alabama to be closer to family.



During his 20-year military career he was stationed in Shemya, Alaska; Fort Bragg, North Carolina; Augsburg, West Germany; Fort Hood, Texas; Malmstrom AFB, Montana; Scott AFB, Illinois; and two tours at Kadena AFB on Okinawa, Japan. While at Scott AFB, he inspected and certified the handling of classified material on Air Force One.



Jeff was a devoted member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints and a life-long learner with a love of public education and commitment to community service. He obtained Master's degrees in Community Resource Management, Elementary Education, and Educational Administration. After retiring from the military, Jeff entered the public-school teaching ranks through the Troops to Teachers program, where he taught at the elementary and middle school levels. He loved coaching Science Games teams and sharing model rocketry with his students. He was also a Scout Master at church and a youth soccer coach for his sons' teams.



Jeff was a notorious jokester known for developing elaborate pranks and executing them flawlessly, and he loved to embarrass his children. He never met a stranger, and a trip to the grocery store for a loaf of bread and a gallon of milk could easily turn into an hour-long conversation with someone he met in line. His love of people nearly equaled his love of animals. Over the course of his life, he had several pets including dogs, rabbits, birds, and even a cow, and he would often stop traffic to shuttle wandering turtles to safety. More than anything, he loved playing with his grandkids—laughing, wrestling, running around, and just being silly.



Jeff will be remembered and missed for his dedication to the military and public education, kindness to his family and friends as well as strangers, and his wicked sense of humor. Never one to get too emotional, he would not want us to ever say goodbye…he would say "Party On"! And so, we will.



An incurable disease held him captive for years.



Now he has escaped.



Now he is free.



SERVICE



Details yet to be determined



Johns- Ridout's Funeral Parlors



2116 University Blvd



Birmingham, AL 35233



No flowers, please. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to:



Alzheimer's of Central Alabama



400 Office Park Dr



Birmingham, AL 35223



Or



Alzheimer's Disease Center



University of Alabama Birmingham









