Jennifer Morales
Jennifer Morales

Deming - Jennifer Nanette Sainz Morales, 44, Deming resident passed away in Salt Lake, Utah on Thursday September 17, 2020.

Memorial Mass will take place Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at 11 o'clock in the morning at Holy Family Catholic Church officiated by Father Prakasham Babu.

Jennifer was born on September 28, 1975 to Kathy Lundy and Joe Sainz in Deming, NM. She graduated from Deming Public Schools in 1994. Jennifer worked 17 years for the Schools beginning at the Hofacket Mid High and later in the Transportation Department before becoming ill in 2015. She always had a smile and will be missed.

Survivors include her parents Kathy(Stephen) Duran and Joe (Debbie) Sainz; her 4 sons, Joshua (Mariyah) Morales and Jacob Morales of Cheyenne, Wyoming, Jonathan and Justin Morales of Deming; brothers, Andrew (Breana) Duran of Las Cruces, Philip Duran of Deming, Levi (Michelle) Sainz of Phoenix, Arizona; sister, Melinda (Bryan) Davis of Northern Virginia; grandmother Dolores Duran of Deming; nephews, Elliot Duran, Aedan Davis, Brenden and Noah Sainz; nieces, Annelies and Adelaide Davis and Kaitlynn Sainz.

Jennifer was preceded in death by her grandparents; Jim and Celia Lundy, Steve Duran, Johnny and Aurelia Sainz; her uncles, Patrick Lundy and Dennis Mitchell and her cousin Sean Lundy.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Jennifer's honor to the University of Utah Health Center, Cancer Support of Deming, St. Jude or The Ronald McDonald House.






Published in Deming Headlight from Sep. 28 to Sep. 30, 2020.
Guest Book sponsored by DemingHeadlight.com

